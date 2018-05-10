Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s secret marriage: Bollywood is SHOCKED, so are Twitterati

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with her 'best friend' Angad Bedi in traditional Sikh wedding. A string of reactions followed on Twitter as both Bollywood celebrities and Twitterati expressed their shock.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 10:50:26 pm
neha dhupia, neha dhupia marriage, neha dhupia gets married, twitterati shocked, neha dhupia marriage pics, neha dhupia twitter post, indian express, indian express news Neha Dhupia left everyone shocked after posting her wedding pictures on social media. (Source: NehaDhupia/Twitter)
While almost all Bollywood bigwigs were busy attending the glamorous wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja or simply pouring out heartfelt wishes to the couple, another celebrity was secretly getting hitched and no one knew. Neha Dhupia tied the knot with her ‘best friend’ Angad Bedi in traditional Sikh wedding. The former Femina Miss India (2002) winner took to Twitter to share the news with everyone with a beautiful picture.

Within seconds, the online space was filled with a state of shock. If you’re thinking social media users missed the news, you’re wrong. B-town stars had no clue too. From Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty to Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, almost everyone expressed their shock and wished the couple.

Along with a picture, Dhupia tweeted, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!” Soon, a string of reactions followed on the micro-blogging site.

Knocked out after looking at the pictures, comments such as “I didn’t know they were dating?!! You look beautiful 💖 congrats 💕 ” and “hain??? kab kaise kahan??? many congratulations and lots of love, Neha.,” flooded the post.

Here are some of the other reactions of both Bollywood stars and Twitter folks:

While Sonam Kapoor’s wedding was a much-awaited event, Neha Dhupia grabbed all the attention by keeping her wedding a secret.

