Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s secret marriage: Bollywood is SHOCKED, so are Twitterati

While almost all Bollywood bigwigs were busy attending the glamorous wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja or simply pouring out heartfelt wishes to the couple, another celebrity was secretly getting hitched and no one knew. Neha Dhupia tied the knot with her ‘best friend’ Angad Bedi in traditional Sikh wedding. The former Femina Miss India (2002) winner took to Twitter to share the news with everyone with a beautiful picture.

Within seconds, the online space was filled with a state of shock. If you’re thinking social media users missed the news, you’re wrong. B-town stars had no clue too. From Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty to Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, almost everyone expressed their shock and wished the couple.

Along with a picture, Dhupia tweeted, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!” Soon, a string of reactions followed on the micro-blogging site.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Knocked out after looking at the pictures, comments such as “I didn’t know they were dating?!! You look beautiful 💖 congrats 💕 ” and “hain??? kab kaise kahan??? many congratulations and lots of love, Neha.,” flooded the post.

Here are some of the other reactions of both Bollywood stars and Twitter folks:

Each and Every Celebrity is shocked… Sonam will be jealous on them now ”SAARA ATTENTION CHHIN LIYA”… 😁 #AngadBedi #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/rlUdFM5pJo — Mrugesh (@Mrugesh_Leo) May 10, 2018

Now my life is reduced to only attending celeb weddings…virtually.#NehaDhupiaMarriage — QueenB 🇮🇳 (@twiterrbee) May 10, 2018

@NehaDhupia congratulations and most awaited to see you married. Wish u happy life ahead. U two make a beautiful couple. — Rupesh (@rksin2) May 10, 2018

Wow. This is an amazing news. Good luck to the newly wedded couple. And to all others getting married. It’s a wedding season!!!!! Cute couple. — Julie Bir (@juliebir) May 10, 2018

Ei..so nice to hear that. We all love you. God bless.. — Sujay Langthasa (@Sujay_Langthasa) May 10, 2018

@Imangadbedi and @NehaDhupia many congratulations you crazy bunch! So happy for the two of you. Rab rakha. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 10, 2018

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

Love and wishes straight from my heart to two of the nicest people around ! Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi … this just warms up the heart like a rich smokey coffee on a winters day! PS: BFFs as husbands rock BTW!! pic.twitter.com/PvNaGa9jWR — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) May 10, 2018

Two of the best people I know became one today!! Adore you both and am sooooo happy for you!! Stay blessed and happy forever!! @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/ihR3UfbdlL — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 10, 2018

While Sonam Kapoor’s wedding was a much-awaited event, Neha Dhupia grabbed all the attention by keeping her wedding a secret.

