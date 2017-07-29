Neena Gupta asked for work on Instagram, and inspired everyone including Priyanka Chopra

A beautiful message! (Source: Instagram) A beautiful message! (Source: Instagram)

As we grow up, we tend to be extra conscious of the things we do. On top of that, even a little fame and recognition can make matters worse. And, if you’re even remotely related to the entertainment industry, a bucket full of troubles tumble on top of you to maintain your image in the public’s eye. But, there are some people who still show their humility no matter where they reach. Neena Gupta, popular for her stint in films like Khalnayak and Gandhi, is one of them.

The 62-year-old actress, who has also starred in television shows like Saans and Buniyaad, recently posted a picture on Instagram to ask for work. “I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play,” she wrote in the caption. As a self-sufficient National award winning actress, writer and director, she did not need to do that, but still shared it on social media. Her words have now become an inspiration for many, including Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at the original post here.

Her daughter, Masaba Gupta, who is a successful fashion designer now, shared her post and wrote a heartwarming caption along with it. “Just the other day I was telling someone .. how I am never afraid/shy to ask for work. It’s obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her Instagram today. I mean, my 62-year-old national award winning mother. She told me I must always work .. no matter what .. it keeps you from getting old…she told me they don’t write for women her age anymore … I don’t think anyone can replicate what she did for TV anymore.. she complains that she can’t do PR .. but says ‘I do good work, that’s my PR’.. time and again we’ve spoken about how whatever she asks for … in due time, she gets… But that’s the magic of a pure heart. The universe just can’t refuse you… the only advice I have the guts to give her is.. don’t work with anyone who won’t respect you, at this age, that’s the bare minimum & it’s a strange strange industry she’s in… the advice she gives me in return is.. ‘whatever you do, free ka PR mat khaana, your only someone’s kid/wife/niece/sister for this long. Prove yourself. WORK. Walk the talk & fly ♥️,” she wrote.

Amid all the debate about nepotism, it is a beautiful post that brings in the values of the mother-daughter duo. People were delighted to see her photo and posted lovely comments on it. Take a look at some reactions here.

What do you think of her post? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

