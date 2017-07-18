Latest News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out racism in his tweet; Twitterati come out in support for him

On July 17, the actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote,"“Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.” Though he does not mention any context, his tweet does put forward his nursing grudge.

The world’s fixation with fair skin is no secret. Racism is rampant and it seems like things are no different in Bollywood. While we are all too accustomed in watching tall, fair and handsome men romancing equally ‘attractive’ women, with the influx of some contemporary actors it seemed like things were changing. But recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tweet has raised some really uncomfortable questions regarding the biases that exist in the industry. On July 17, the actor took to his Twitter and wrote, “Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.” Though he does not mention any context, his tweet does put forward his nursing grudge. And social media was quick to offer support to the talented actor.

At the work front, the actor was recently seen in a special appearance in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. He is pairing with actor Tiger Shroff for the upcoming film, Munna Michael. He will also be seen as Sadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ film on the author.

