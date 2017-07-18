Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out racism in his tweet; Twitterati come out in support for him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not mention any context but his grudge is clear. (Source: Twitter) Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not mention any context but his grudge is clear. (Source: Twitter)

The world’s fixation with fair skin is no secret. Racism is rampant and it seems like things are no different in Bollywood. While we are all too accustomed in watching tall, fair and handsome men romancing equally ‘attractive’ women, with the influx of some contemporary actors it seemed like things were changing. But recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s tweet has raised some really uncomfortable questions regarding the biases that exist in the industry. On July 17, the actor took to his Twitter and wrote, “Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.” Though he does not mention any context, his tweet does put forward his nursing grudge. And social media was quick to offer support to the talented actor.

This is what he tweeted.

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017

People were quick to remind him that he is one of the most talented actors around.

You’re one of the best & evergreen actors of Indian cinema. — Syed Yahya Hussaini (@SYahyaHussaini) July 17, 2017

She is right on point.

You are one of the finest actors around. Looks has nothing to do with acting skills… you are An actor! a performer of a different league. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) July 17, 2017

There were also those who reminded him of his talent.

You’re an actor and not a model. You’re one of the best talents we have in our country, sir. — Sumit (@SRKholicSumit) July 17, 2017

A man becomes good looking by his character I think. And power and work. This is what attracts women to a man. Nawaz is handsome. — dnivrA (@Patriot_Logic) July 18, 2017

You are a gem of an actor sir , one of the best actors. Bollywood is blessed to have you. Never let yourself down for this. — Cimone (@Ciiimonex) July 17, 2017

Sir aadha india dark hai hum to aap k andar apne aap ko dekhte hain 🙏 aur industry me koi fair & handsome wo nhi kr sakta jo aap karte h 😇 — Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) July 17, 2017

Some also tried to infuse some humour in all this.

Arey Kaun bola bhai? nam to bata😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/IXtR5GkQKd — #007 (@sherlock551) July 17, 2017

At the work front, the actor was recently seen in a special appearance in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. He is pairing with actor Tiger Shroff for the upcoming film, Munna Michael. He will also be seen as Sadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ film on the author.

