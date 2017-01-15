Trending News

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress; Twitterati laughs it out with ‘Comedy Nights with Rahul’

At the centre of all the Sidhu joining Congress and meeting with Rahul Gandhi hilarity is an old video of the new INC entrant calling the party VP 'Rahul Baba' and urging him to go to school.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: January 15, 2017 7:26 pm
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Sidhu join congress, Rahul gandhi Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress, Navjot Sidhu-Congress, Punjab polls, Punjab elections, Navjot-Rahul Gandhi, India news, Indian Express (Source: Twitter)

It’s election time in Punjab and there is no dearth of excitement and surprises to hold onto our attention, followed – predictably – with some trolling and humour. This is what exactly happened when cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu formally joined the Congress party on Sunday.

The former-BJP MP broke the news on Twitter, saying, “Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot…….. Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win !!!” And within few minutes, people started throwing his old videos criticising INC on his wall. There were also many who were irked by his decision, and question how he being a Sikh joined a party that is held largely responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

But the funny bone of Netizens was actually tickled when Sidhu met INC vice-president Rahul Gandhi at latter’s residence. Few pictures of the Gandhi formally welcoming Sidhu into the party and the two leaders posing together were shared online and Netizens got on to doing what they do best – taking a dig a public figures.

At the centre of all the good-humoured rubbing was an old video of Sidhu calling Gandhi ‘Rahul Baba’ and urging him to attend school to get some perspective at a BJP rally. The clip has left people ROFL-ing at politicians’ turncoats right before elections – after all, as they say, there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

 

Along with that, Indian Twitterati shared hilarious responses to the pictures of Sidhu and Gandhi, and many concluded at now it will be time for “Comedy nights with Rahul”; few also termed INC as “India’s Natural Comedians”, all referring to Sidhu’s appearance on some of the popular TV comedy shows. One user also remarked, “Congress hires Navjot Singh Sidhu to laugh at Rahul Gandhi’s jokes.”

Here are some of the tweets that had us laughing.

