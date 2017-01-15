Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress; Twitterati laughs it out with ‘Comedy Nights with Rahul’

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

It’s election time in Punjab and there is no dearth of excitement and surprises to hold onto our attention, followed – predictably – with some trolling and humour. This is what exactly happened when cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu formally joined the Congress party on Sunday.

The former-BJP MP broke the news on Twitter, saying, “Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot…….. Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win !!!” And within few minutes, people started throwing his old videos criticising INC on his wall. There were also many who were irked by his decision, and question how he being a Sikh joined a party that is held largely responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

RELATED STORY | Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

But the funny bone of Netizens was actually tickled when Sidhu met INC vice-president Rahul Gandhi at latter’s residence. Few pictures of the Gandhi formally welcoming Sidhu into the party and the two leaders posing together were shared online and Netizens got on to doing what they do best – taking a dig a public figures.

At the centre of all the good-humoured rubbing was an old video of Sidhu calling Gandhi ‘Rahul Baba’ and urging him to attend school to get some perspective at a BJP rally. The clip has left people ROFL-ing at politicians’ turncoats right before elections – after all, as they say, there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

Congress Leader Navjot Singh Siddhu’s exclusive statement after he met Rahul Gandhi today! pic.twitter.com/IqAYNLjEEr — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) January 15, 2017

Along with that, Indian Twitterati shared hilarious responses to the pictures of Sidhu and Gandhi, and many concluded at now it will be time for “Comedy nights with Rahul”; few also termed INC as “India’s Natural Comedians”, all referring to Sidhu’s appearance on some of the popular TV comedy shows. One user also remarked, “Congress hires Navjot Singh Sidhu to laugh at Rahul Gandhi’s jokes.”

Here are some of the tweets that had us laughing.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Joins Congress. Toughest Challenge For Him Would Be To Control His Laughter When Rahul Gandhi Speaks. #INCWelcomesSidhu pic.twitter.com/L7bI1WPw1T — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 15, 2017

Politician turned comedian with comedian turned politician. #TVFHYFinale pic.twitter.com/819p5t5Lc1 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 15, 2017

* New Show *

Comedy Nights with Rahul pic.twitter.com/WEpCX3vV7D — Humor Silly (@Humor_Silly) January 15, 2017

Best duo ever. Comedian Rahul Gandhi will crack a joke and Navjot Singh Sidhu will do a thoko thoko. pic.twitter.com/lHcbPspPgA — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 15, 2017

@sherryontopp u joined hand with 84 riot accused family and their party. shame — Vikram Singh (@Vikram4C) January 15, 2017

The Great Indian Laughter Show is back with the best comedian and the loudest judge pic.twitter.com/o4yvkP04Cb — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 15, 2017

First Sidhu Paji joined laughter challange where he met Raju Shrivastav,Sunil Pal. Then He met Kapil on Comedy Night. Now meets RaGa in INC pic.twitter.com/QKi5Edcrzw — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 15, 2017

*Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rahul Gandhi: Mom, I just caught a new Pokemon.

Sonia: What? WhatsApp me the pic…

RG: pic.twitter.com/w8b2z21rK1 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) January 15, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu loves being next to comedians. If not Kapil Sharma, it is Rahul Gandhi. — Avinash Shishoo (@laidback1954) January 15, 2017

What exactly is the point of having Sidhu in Congress?Billion people were already laughing at Rahul Gandhi’s Jokes,why pay someone to do it? pic.twitter.com/NdG5te99G7 — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) January 15, 2017

How Sidhu decided to join Congress pic.twitter.com/EBnySpBPlo — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 15, 2017

#INCWelcomesSidhu#ComedNightWithKapil wil change as #ComedyNightWithRahul

Sidhu gonna laugh in parliament & Rahul gonna sleep in parliament — PranavGovindaraju (@nationlist123) January 15, 2017

“Nobody in @INCIndia dared to laugh at Rahul’s jokes, that’s why I joined Congress” says Sidhu.

Oye Guru Thoko Likes..😎😂😃 @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/nDccntMkUt — Ravinder Rawat (@RvinderRawat) January 15, 2017

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd