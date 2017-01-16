Navjot Singh Sidhu says ‘I am a born Congressman’; this is what Twitterati had to say

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “born Congressman” comment has left the social media in splits! (Source: File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “born Congressman” comment has left the social media in splits! (Source: File Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s formal joining on Congress on Sunday (January 15) took the excitement and fervour around the impending Punjab elections up a notch. The former BJP MP took to Twitter to share the news. In his quintessential style, he wrote: “Beginning of a new inning. On the front foot…….. Punjab, Punjabiyat & every Punjabi must win !!!” His announcement amassed responses in no time, with many retweeting and sharing his old videos criticising the INC, others criticising him for being a Sikh and joining the party which was a prominent hand behind the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and others trolling him for his “U-turn”.

Unperturbed by all, Sidhu in his press conference today said, “I am a born Congressman; this is my ghar wapsi.” With that, the already blazing troll guns on Twitter took charge again.

Sidhu, who was felicitated by Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Amritsar East constituency. His remark triggered instant reactions on social media, wherein some responded with his trademark “thoko taali” comment, while others corrected him, saying only the ‘Gandhis are born Congressmen’.

Sidhu: I am a born Congressman

Public: pic.twitter.com/BqKFXzEyfz — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 16, 2017

Sidhu: “I’m a born Congressman.”

No, bro.

The only people born Congressman are Gandhis. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 16, 2017

I am a born Gandhi.” Says Modi ???? http://t.co/5Zu5zGBQbg — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) January 16, 2017

*I'm the boss. My wife is just the decision maker.* Sidhu : I am a born Congressman. BJP is just the decision maker. pic.twitter.com/E1nZzOVYMQ — Sir Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) January 16, 2017

Sidhu: I am a born congressman, I have just come back to my roots. Everyone : Oye Guru! HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Toko.. Toko.. #Sidhu — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) January 16, 2017

*I’m a born Congressman.* Earlier Sidhu only used to laugh on jokes. Now he has started cracking jokes too.#SidhuJoinsCongress — Manpreet (@itsSinghM) January 16, 2017

While this statement especially caught the attention of the countless Twitter trolls, there were other remarks of a similar tenor that he made at the press meet.“Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai (run Badal run, vacate your chair, the people of Punjab are coming), was one of them. He criticised the “ostrich mentality” of leaders and people of Punjab avoiding the issue of drugs in the state. He said it was true that the youth in Punjab are destroying their lives, and that Congress with uproot the drug menace from Punjab.

