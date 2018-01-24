National Girl Child Day 2018: ‘A girl is a flower, not a thorn…’

Every year January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. (Source: File Photo) Every year January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. (Source: File Photo)

The patriarchal society we live in has conditioned us to view women as the weaker sex. They are often seen as a liability, which is why most families prefer a male child. Female infanticide is a problem that has plagued our country for decades. Spreading awareness on the importance of having a girl child is the need of the hour. In order to meet this goal, January 24 is celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year.

The aim is to highlight the inequalities faced by a majority of the girls in the country and also to promote awareness about rights that every girl in India is entitled to. The day also seeks to promote the importance of girl education, health and nutrition. To mark the occasion, several people took to social media to celebrate Girl Child Day and also to raise their voice against female infanticide.

A user with the Twitter handle @Imdineshpurohit wrote, “Saluting the strengths, skills & achievements of the girl child on National Girl Child Day. Protect and promote the rights and interests of our girls,” and another wrote, “Let her live, let her grow with pride, with freedom.”

Here are some more tweets on #NationalGirlChildDay:

Saluting the strengths, skills & achievements of the girl child on National Girl Child Day. Protect and promote the rights and interests of our girls.#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/uMC0XFLUiI — Dinesh Purohit (@Imdineshpurohit) January 24, 2018

#NationalGirlChildDay is celebrated every year on 24th of January.

The purpose of this day is to focus attention on the depleting female to male ratio & take a stand on issues of female foeticide,domestic violence & malnutrition in children.#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/eKVMcGf1Em — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@kabhishek744) January 24, 2018

We have to celebrate this day when 5-10 years girls rapes had been stopped and killing girl child in womb itself must be stopped..Sadness is world is developing at every root of its path,bt these are nt getting abolished😒 #NationalGirlChildDay — Varshini Chowdary😎 (@Varshinigaru) January 24, 2018

Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence. #nationalgirlchildday — Sunil Sharma (@realSunilSharma) January 24, 2018

Let her live ,let her grow with pride , with freedom #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/xjv05SV3uX — Keep Smiling (@upma23) January 24, 2018

👸

🈚A Girl is a flower, not a thorn

Dont kill her b4 she’s born 🈚Let her live,bloom

&Shine like a lovely moon 🈚She can be a Sister,Partner, Mother,Daughtr

also a Teacher or a Doctor 📚EDUCATE A GIRL fr a Gud Family & a GREAT NATION#NationalGirlChildDay #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/rievzmyhja — Empress👸 (@iempress_1) January 24, 2018

A girl child Brings joy , she is no less then Boy….

#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/gZJ8IDQX1M — Vaishnavi Yadav (@VaishnaYadav) January 24, 2018

