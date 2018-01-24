Latest News

National Girl Child Day 2018: ‘A girl is a flower, not a thorn…’

National Girl Child Day, celebrated on January 24 every year, aims to highlight the inequalities faced by a majority of the girls in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2018 12:18 pm
national girl child day, national girl child day date, national girl child day twitter reactions, patriarchy, sexual harassment, gender equality, rights of girls, indian express, indian express news Every year January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. (Source: File Photo)
The patriarchal society we live in has conditioned us to view women as the weaker sex. They are often seen as a liability, which is why most families prefer a male child. Female infanticide is a problem that has plagued our country for decades. Spreading awareness on the importance of having a girl child is the need of the hour. In order to meet this goal,  January 24 is celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year.

The aim is to highlight the inequalities faced by a majority of the girls in the country and also to promote awareness about rights that every girl in India is entitled to. The day also seeks to promote the importance of girl education, health and nutrition.  To mark the occasion, several people took to social media to celebrate Girl Child Day and also to raise their voice against female infanticide.

A user with the Twitter handle @Imdineshpurohit wrote, “Saluting the strengths, skills & achievements of the girl child on National Girl Child Day. Protect and promote the rights and interests of our girls,” and another wrote, “Let her live, let her grow with pride, with freedom.”

Here are some more tweets on #NationalGirlChildDay:

