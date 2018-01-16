‘Can’t stand for national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you’: Twitterati call soldier’s statement ‘immature’

This soldier’s tweet that reprimands people not willing to stand for the national anthem has created a storm on social media. (Source: File Photo) This soldier’s tweet that reprimands people not willing to stand for the national anthem has created a storm on social media. (Source: File Photo)

Should the national anthem be played in a cinema hall or not? After the debate triggered mixed reactions on social media, the Supreme Court modified its November 2016 order on January 9 and stated that it is no longer mandatory to play the national anthem before a film and consequently stand for it. The decision received support from various quarters and people were happy that nationalism and patriotism were no longer being “forced” upon.

However, there were many who thought otherwise, and a soldier expressed similar sentiments on social media. The tweet from Twitter handle @majorgauravarya read, “If you can’t stand for the national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you – An Indian Soldier.” The tweet generated quite a buzz on social media, and many users went on to criticise him calling his words “immature”.

Expressing their thoughts on his post, one user tweeted, “I’ve been a soldier longer than this ‘keeper of faith’ and I will stand for all Indians, whether they stand for the national anthem or not!” while another wrote, “We respect our nation and national anthem. But don’t expect us to wear it on our sleeves and we don’t want any certification by self-styled unknown nationalists. We don’t want to be schooled after passing out of college.”

This was his tweet.

If you can’t stand for the national anthem, don’t expect me to stand for you. – An Indian Soldier — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) January 9, 2018

And here’s how people responded to it.

We respect our nation and national anthem. But don’t expect us to wear it on our sleeves and we don’t want any certification by self styled unknown nationalists. We don’t want to be schooled after passing out of college. — Ramesh Kumar S (@rammy_srk) January 10, 2018

A true soldier will never say that. The oath is to protect the country n it’s people under any circumstances- son of a soldier — Ronnie Lahiri (@ronnielahiri) January 10, 2018

Everyone derives their own sense of national pride and patriotism. Middle classpeople traveling in crowded local trains, rickshaw pullers, business men ,beggars on the street everyone is a patriot. Serving in the army doesn’t give you a moral higher ground to lecture us. — Bertand Hussell (@Bertrand_Hussel) January 10, 2018

Immature! I’ve been a soldier longer than this ‘keeper of faith’ and I will stand for all Indians, whether they stand for the national anthem or not! http://t.co/N3L8EQtXLa — Abraham C (@iAbrahamC) January 11, 2018

U certainly never deserved to be a soldier.

Good that u r out of army.

Indian army is not above Indian constitution.

Get a life. — Gaur (@borntudor94) January 12, 2018

