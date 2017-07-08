NASA tweeted about Guru Purnima and Indian twitterati couldn’t stop saying ‘thank you’

(Source: NASA Moon) (Source: NASA Moon)

India is a land of traditions and festivals and each has its own significance and history. Likewise, the country will celebrate Guru Purnima, a popular festival dedicated to spiritual gurus and academic teachers. Celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar, this day holds a special importance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Ahead of Guru Purnima which falls on July 9 this year, social media is buzzing with people paying respect to their teachers and guides, while many are also sharing teachings of Gautam Buddha, as it is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this auspicious day.

However, amid all this, one particular tweet has got everyone talking on Twitter. In what appears to be a one-of-a-kind incident, NASA mentioned Guru Purnima and tweeted out various names given to the full moon.

Full moon this weekend – called Guru Purnima, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon, or our favorite, ⛈️ THUNDER MOON ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/XLufAdoDEQ — NASA Moon (@NASAmoon) July 7, 2017

It seems this day is quite popular beyond the Indian subcontinent as well and the full moon has its own name in other countries, like that of “Thunder Moon” or “Buck Moon”. Thunder Moon got its name due to the frequent thunderstorms that happen in July, while Algonquin speakers termed it the Buck Moon referring to the period when the antlers on deers start to grow.

Though NASA Moon was just trying to promote the other popular name of the July full moon that is very special to sky watchers, Indian Twitterati got too excited. A few of them also shared their own knowledge about this day.

Here’s how they reacted:

Thanks NASA for recognizing Guru Purnima. It is an honour to our “Guru” means teacher. — Ashish Sinha (@Ashish30012113) July 8, 2017

Thankyou for recognising Guru Purnima, or Teacher’s Day as per vedic practices. Wish you all a blessed Guru (Teacher) Purnima (Full moon). — Ajit Kumar Singh (@the_ajitsingh) July 8, 2017

Also called Vyasa Purnima after the great sage Vyasa — Mukta Mahajani (@MuktaMahajani) July 8, 2017

शुक्रिया नाशा टीम ” अषाढ़ मास ” के इस त्यौहार के लिए सबसे बड़े गुरू तो नाशा है जो धरती पर हम इतने विभेद करतें हैं पर नाशा सारी तस्वीरें — Deola Yadav#🐦🐦# (@DeolaYadav) July 8, 2017

Guru Purnima 🌝👌 — Sushanth Mali (@SushanthMali) July 7, 2017

Thank You @NASAmoon for recognising GURU PURNIMA :) — Basavaraj KG (@IamTheBASU) July 8, 2017

#GuruPurnima

Moon shines by reflecting light of the sun,and glorifies it,all disciples can dazzle like the moon by gaining from their Gurus pic.twitter.com/vIrTls2gQx — Dileep Kumar (@DileepKumar_) July 8, 2017

Its the versatility of @NASA & @NASAmoon to recognize the different synonymous terms given to the moon on this day..!!!👌👌👍 — Shaibal Sinha (@Shaibal_Sinha) July 8, 2017

It is a great honor for Indian astronomy — vallurvenkataraman (@vallurvenkat) July 8, 2017

