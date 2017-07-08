Latest News

NASA tweeted about Guru Purnima and Indian twitterati couldn’t stop saying ‘thank you’

Though NASA Moon was just trying to promote the other popular names of the July full moon that are very special to sky watchers as other celestial bodies are clearly visible from the northern hemisphere at this time of the year, Indian Twitterati got too excited.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2017 10:16 pm
(Source: NASA Moon)
Related News

India is a land of traditions and festivals and each has its own significance and history. Likewise, the country will celebrate Guru Purnima, a popular festival dedicated to spiritual gurus and academic teachers. Celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Ashadha of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar, this day holds a special importance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Ahead of Guru Purnima which falls on July 9 this year, social media is buzzing with people paying respect to their teachers and guides, while many are also sharing teachings of Gautam Buddha, as it is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this auspicious day.

However, amid all this, one particular tweet has got everyone talking on Twitter. In what appears to be a one-of-a-kind incident, NASA mentioned Guru Purnima and tweeted out various names given to the full moon.

It seems this day is quite popular beyond the Indian subcontinent as well and the full moon has its own name in other countries, like that of “Thunder Moon” or “Buck Moon”. Thunder Moon got its name due to the frequent thunderstorms that happen in July, while Algonquin speakers termed it the Buck Moon referring to the period when the antlers on deers start to grow.

Though NASA Moon was just trying to promote the other popular name of the July full moon that is very special to sky watchers, Indian Twitterati got too excited. A few of them also shared their own knowledge about this day.

Here’s how they reacted:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 08: Latest News