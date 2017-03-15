Trending News

Narendra Modi’s reply to Twitter user who claimed ‘PM works for him’ is absolutely witty

Narendra Modi has been quite active on social media these days, replying to congratulatory messages, Holi wishes and even giving witty replies to Twitter users.

New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2017 1:35 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi replies to twitter user, narendra modi's savage reply to twiiter user, narendra modi replies to twitter user, narendra modi trolls man on twitter, pm modi trolls man on twitter, indian express, indian express news, trending The man who goes by the name of Ajeet Singh on Twitter, claimed in one of his tweets that one of his followers had asked him if he works for the PM. (Source: File Photo)

In case you are one among those who have been up and about on Twitter, then you must have noticed that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been quite active on the micro-blogging site. He promptly replied to a lot of congratulatory messages from Twitter users after the massive win of BJP in UP. And now, a Twitter user, who seems to have jokingly claimed that Modi works for him, got the surprise of his life when the PM himself replied to him!

The man who goes by the name of Ajeet Singh on Twitter, claimed in one of his tweets that one of his followers had asked him if he works for the PM. To which his reply was, “No dear, he works for me..”. This is his tweet.

Little must he have known that the PM himself would notice the tweet and come about with a reply that could possibly have sent him into a stupor.

The PM in his tweet agreed to what Singh had claimed and said that he was in fact absolutely happy to be the ‘pradhan sevak’ for each and every Indian. While we cannot begin to imagine the extent of shock that Singh must have got after reading the PM’s reply, he is not the only one who is getting Twitter notifications from Modi.

Here is how active the PM has been of late on Twitter.

