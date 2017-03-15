Narendra Modi’s reply to Twitter user who claimed ‘PM works for him’ is absolutely witty

The man who goes by the name of Ajeet Singh on Twitter, claimed in one of his tweets that one of his followers had asked him if he works for the PM. (Source: File Photo) The man who goes by the name of Ajeet Singh on Twitter, claimed in one of his tweets that one of his followers had asked him if he works for the PM. (Source: File Photo)

In case you are one among those who have been up and about on Twitter, then you must have noticed that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been quite active on the micro-blogging site. He promptly replied to a lot of congratulatory messages from Twitter users after the massive win of BJP in UP. And now, a Twitter user, who seems to have jokingly claimed that Modi works for him, got the surprise of his life when the PM himself replied to him!

The man who goes by the name of Ajeet Singh on Twitter, claimed in one of his tweets that one of his followers had asked him if he works for the PM. To which his reply was, “No dear, he works for me..”. This is his tweet.

One of my follower casually asked me: Do you work for @narendramodi ?

I smiled and said: No dear, he works for me..#IAmNewIndia — Ajeet Singh (@Ajeetvijaysingh) March 14, 2017

Little must he have known that the PM himself would notice the tweet and come about with a reply that could possibly have sent him into a stupor.

Absolutely. Happy to be the Pradhan Sevak for each and every Indian. http://t.co/BEreA1GNVJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2017

The PM in his tweet agreed to what Singh had claimed and said that he was in fact absolutely happy to be the ‘pradhan sevak’ for each and every Indian. While we cannot begin to imagine the extent of shock that Singh must have got after reading the PM’s reply, he is not the only one who is getting Twitter notifications from Modi.

Here is how active the PM has been of late on Twitter.

Thanks. We all have to work together to take India to new heights & I can say that development today has become a Jan Andolan. http://t.co/F6Q8f05ddX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2017

Thank you for the support & active participation. http://t.co/BujidRPQ3q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2017

I appreciate the good wishes Pankaj. Thanks a lot. http://t.co/eis9X7VL25 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2017

Pranam and Happy Holi to you as well. http://t.co/CHRC3eGUKE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2017

