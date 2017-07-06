Latest News

PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu took a walk on the beach; a wave of memes followed

After an energetic hug, the prime ministers of both India and Israel were seen 'hanging out at the beach'. Well, not really but it is not very far from the truth. Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited Dor beach and a picture of both of them there has now taken social media by storm.

This picture of PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart has inspired a wave of memes in Twitterverse.
A natural fall-out of each of PM Narendra Modi’s international visits in Twitterverse seems to be an onslaught of memes – all in good humour, of course. After all, Modi – who has time and again enjoyed a quip of his own while addressing national and international fora – has given us the #ModiHug.

Well, our PM is currently in Israel, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, and as part of the official visits was a walk on Dor beach with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. During the walk, Modi was shown the country’s state-of-the-art desalination plan. Of course, there were shutterbugs aplenty, and the rather unusual destination for an official visit soon caught the eye of the ever-creative Twitterati, and soon there was a tsunami of memes flooding the Internet.

This is what Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

Previously, Modi’s visits to the US, Germany and the Netherlands also provided many photo opportunities that were soon converted into memes. Be it the guard who stood waiting for “Mrs Modi” at the White House in the US, or Modi’s bicycle ride in the Netherlands. Going by the official schedule, from Israel, Modi will be returning to Germany to attend the G20 Summit.

 

