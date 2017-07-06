PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu took a walk on the beach; a wave of memes followed

This picture of PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart has inspired a wave of memes in Twitterverse. (Source: Twitter) This picture of PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart has inspired a wave of memes in Twitterverse. (Source: Twitter)

A natural fall-out of each of PM Narendra Modi’s international visits in Twitterverse seems to be an onslaught of memes – all in good humour, of course. After all, Modi – who has time and again enjoyed a quip of his own while addressing national and international fora – has given us the #ModiHug.

Well, our PM is currently in Israel, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, and as part of the official visits was a walk on Dor beach with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. During the walk, Modi was shown the country’s state-of-the-art desalination plan. Of course, there were shutterbugs aplenty, and the rather unusual destination for an official visit soon caught the eye of the ever-creative Twitterati, and soon there was a tsunami of memes flooding the Internet.

Sample some of the wittiest ones here.

This is what Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There’s nothing like going to the beach with friends!@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bmVNbQNdgt — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

This is outrageously hilarious. You cannot help but laugh at this.

Aj blue hai 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

Aur din bhi ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

Ajao on the beach 🏖️ yara photo meri kheench 📸

Phooti kismat hogi teri gar tu ne ye baat na mani pic.twitter.com/HjiKbfOYw7 — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) July 6, 2017

That fully drunk 😵 moment & dancing in beaches of Goa 🍻 #ModiInIsrael pic.twitter.com/D0HyYymG7p — Satheesh Kumar (@SatheeshKCP) July 6, 2017

Poor man, we agree.

#ModiInIsrael at last mil hi gye bhai sahab 😜😜😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WGxzDOiM6f — Prasoon singh (@prasoons79) July 6, 2017

When you’re not allowed to go for a swim but mum lets you put your feet in the water. #IndiaIsraelFriendship #Israel #India #ModiInIsrael pic.twitter.com/FCf632IlgI — M!tch (@Mitch_NAU) July 6, 2017

Modi – Behne de mujhe behne de

Netanyahu – Rehne de bhai rehne de…#ModiInIsrael pic.twitter.com/YJ2vixtkJU — Pranay Tiwari (@pranayom) July 6, 2017

When you forget to take sunscreen to the beach pic.twitter.com/BNzCqB10CT — FarraGau CowFefe (@YearOfRat) July 6, 2017

Previously, Modi’s visits to the US, Germany and the Netherlands also provided many photo opportunities that were soon converted into memes. Be it the guard who stood waiting for “Mrs Modi” at the White House in the US, or Modi’s bicycle ride in the Netherlands. Going by the official schedule, from Israel, Modi will be returning to Germany to attend the G20 Summit.

