Narendra Modi tweeted he ‘skipped yoga’ to meet his mother, Twitterati call it ‘show off’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother today morning and skipped Yoga.

By: Trends Desk | Updated: January 10, 2017 3:07 pm
PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/) PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet this morning, said that he skipped his Yoga regime today and went to meet his 97-year-old mother Hiraben Modi who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in the outskirts of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. But people on social media called him out for tweeting the information because meeting one’s mother ‘is not something to boast about’.

“Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together,” he wrote.

In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the PM saying that he takes his mother’s blessings everyday but doesn’t talk about it on social media. “I stay with my mother. I take her blessings everyday but I don’t boast about it. I don’t make my mother stand in line for political gains. Hindu religion and Indian culture says you should make your aged mother and your wife stay with you. PM’s residence is big, make your heart bigger,” he wrote in Hindi.

While some users on the micro-blogging site accused Modi of ‘showing off’, some just made fun of it. Take a look.

PM Modi is currently in Gujarat to inaugurate an international exchange in GIFT city and lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station.

