Narendra Modi tweeted he ‘skipped yoga’ to meet his mother, Twitterati call it ‘show off’

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/) PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet this morning, said that he skipped his Yoga regime today and went to meet his 97-year-old mother Hiraben Modi who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in the outskirts of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. But people on social media called him out for tweeting the information because meeting one’s mother ‘is not something to boast about’.

“Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together,” he wrote.

In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the PM saying that he takes his mother’s blessings everyday but doesn’t talk about it on social media. “I stay with my mother. I take her blessings everyday but I don’t boast about it. I don’t make my mother stand in line for political gains. Hindu religion and Indian culture says you should make your aged mother and your wife stay with you. PM’s residence is big, make your heart bigger,” he wrote in Hindi.

While some users on the micro-blogging site accused Modi of ‘showing off’, some just made fun of it. Take a look.

Modi is the first person who skipped yoga yet took a photo of that. — Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) January 10, 2017

Modi Ji skipped Yoga, trending on Twitter!

I too skipped Yoga and none of my family member even noticed!! #phew #ModiPower — RKO Girl Dimple (@TheViperz_girl) January 10, 2017

I Skipped Yoga & went to a new photo session with my mother. Jai Ho: ) — लौह पुरूष (@ModiLeDubega) January 10, 2017

.@narendramodi Maa se Milne kaun 200 cameras lekr jaata hai ???

You actually wanna meet or again an Emotional Drama to fool Public ?? — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) January 10, 2017

Not for the first time someone skipped yoga.. @Payal_Rohatgi also skipped yoga once!

Payal: 1

Modi: 0 http://t.co/3cauiMMbz1 — Shreekant Sahu (@SahuSKNT) January 10, 2017

Dei @narendramodi meeting one’s mom is common & normal for all family ppl. I never boast abt it on social media when I do. #DufferModi #Feku — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) January 10, 2017

So @narendramodi becomes the first PM in this world who has to tweet that spending time with his mother was great. UNESCO Moment Kinda thing — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) January 10, 2017

PM Modi is currently in Gujarat to inaugurate an international exchange in GIFT city and lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station.

