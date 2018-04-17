Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Presents Latest News

Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit: Did this man disguise himself to shake PM’s hand twice?

PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was recently flooded with pictures of himself being greeted by the Indian community in Stockholm. And while there were an excited group of people, it was the face of a particular man that stood out in the crowd. He seemed to be appearing twice, once wearing a cap and once without it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2018 5:39:51 pm
PM Modi, Narendra Modi, UK, Sweden, India-sweden, India-UK, India news, narendra modi same man, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Did the man really appear twice to shake Narendra Modi’s hand? (Source: @PMO India/Twitter)
Related News

In a bid to deepen bilateral engagement, PM Narendra Modi is visiting Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ahead of the visit, he had said that he was looking forward to work on a number of areas including trade, clean energy and investment. He began his five-day visit on April 16 and soon his Twitter handle was full of pictures of himself at Stockholm being greeted by the Indian community. While an excited group of people were seen greeting Modi, it was the face of  a particular man that stood out in the crowd. He seemed to be appearing twice, once wearing a cap and once without it.

Comedian José Covaco noticed it and asked a valid question, “Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice?”, and soon people made jokes while also reasoning the man’s double appearance. While one wrote, maybe he was “twinning”, another wrote, “I just thought its the roadies twins.”

ALSO READ | Looking forward to boost ties with Sweden, UK: PM Modi ahead of two-nation tour

Some, however, tried to reason and wrote, “Just camera angle & photo timing is different… Look at that hand with “blue-red” border sleeve.. present in both pics,”  another wrote, “Two photos taken from diff. Angle at same location .. but one after another keeping some seconds in between .. what that man did is simple .. just keep his cap out from his head during this time.”

This is what Modi tweeted.

And this is what Covaco tweeted.

And these are the reactions.

Some tried to reason it.

Modi will visit UK from Sweden where he will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now