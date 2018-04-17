Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit: Did this man disguise himself to shake PM’s hand twice?

Did the man really appear twice to shake Narendra Modi’s hand? (Source: @PMO India/Twitter) Did the man really appear twice to shake Narendra Modi’s hand? (Source: @PMO India/Twitter)

In a bid to deepen bilateral engagement, PM Narendra Modi is visiting Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ahead of the visit, he had said that he was looking forward to work on a number of areas including trade, clean energy and investment. He began his five-day visit on April 16 and soon his Twitter handle was full of pictures of himself at Stockholm being greeted by the Indian community. While an excited group of people were seen greeting Modi, it was the face of a particular man that stood out in the crowd. He seemed to be appearing twice, once wearing a cap and once without it.

Comedian José Covaco noticed it and asked a valid question, “Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice?”, and soon people made jokes while also reasoning the man’s double appearance. While one wrote, maybe he was “twinning”, another wrote, “I just thought its the roadies twins.”

ALSO READ | Looking forward to boost ties with Sweden, UK: PM Modi ahead of two-nation tour

Some, however, tried to reason and wrote, “Just camera angle & photo timing is different… Look at that hand with “blue-red” border sleeve.. present in both pics,” another wrote, “Two photos taken from diff. Angle at same location .. but one after another keeping some seconds in between .. what that man did is simple .. just keep his cap out from his head during this time.”

This is what Modi tweeted.

PM @narendramodi reached Stockholm a short while ago, where he was welcomed by @SwedishPM Mr. Stefan Löfven. Here are some pictures from the warm welcome for PM Modi by the Indian community in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/C992DsaXd0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 16, 2018

And this is what Covaco tweeted.

Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice ? 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQEeXF4uSb — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) April 17, 2018

And these are the reactions.

I just thought its the roadies twins. — Akkan Just Miss (@sridhar_deepak) April 17, 2018

Some tried to reason it.

Just camera angle & photo timing is different… Look at that hand with “blue-red” border sleeve.. present in both pics.. — Cric Yogi (@CricYogi) April 17, 2018

no, it’s a mark of respect to remove your cap before meeting the prime minister or any dignitary. He would have followed the protocol. — Pavan (@pavankajhonka) April 17, 2018

Two photos taken from diff. Angle at same location .. but one after another keeping some seconds in between .. what that man did is simple .. just keep his cap out from his head during this time … — Observer (@weINDIAN0_0) April 17, 2018

Modi will visit UK from Sweden where he will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd