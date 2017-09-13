Only in Express

PM Modi’s welcome tweets to Shinzo Abe in Japanese get Twitterati talking

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for two days to attend the 12th India-Japan annual summit and will be expected to discuss the future of the global partnership between the two countries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2017 11:15 am
narendra modi, narendra modi abe, modi abe meet, narendra modi twitter, narendra modi tweets, narendra modi twitter, narendra modi shinzo abe welcome, narendra modi japanese tweet, indian express, indian express news According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would then take PM Shinzo Abe from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram on a “massive roadshow”, most likely in an “open-top limousine”.
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today. The Japanese leader will be in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for two days and attend the 12th India-Japan annual summit. Both the leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries. PM Modi, who is very active on social media, seems to be making all efforts to make Abe feel comfortable and tweeted out welcome posts in Japanese on Tuesday, September 12. The post has also left a lot of people, mostly Indian Twitter users, feeling slightly left out. While some wanted to be taught Japanese, others continued to wonder what the PM meant and some did what should have been done ideally in such cases – click on the translate button, because ‘Nobody can help you if you can’t help yourselves!’

Many also lauded the PM for creating “heart connection” with countries.

Read the PM’s tweets here (if you understand Japanese, that is!)

Here are some of the reactions the tweets garnered on the micro-blogging site.

PM Modi is likely to receive his Japanese counterpart from the airport and then both the leaders will reach Sabarmati Ashram after a “massive roadshow”, most likely in an “open-top limousine”. Tableaux by 28 states and a welcome by schoolchildren have also been planned.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 13: Latest News