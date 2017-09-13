PM Modi’s welcome tweets to Shinzo Abe in Japanese get Twitterati talking

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would then take PM Shinzo Abe from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram on a “massive roadshow”, most likely in an “open-top limousine”. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would then take PM Shinzo Abe from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram on a “massive roadshow”, most likely in an “open-top limousine”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today. The Japanese leader will be in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for two days and attend the 12th India-Japan annual summit. Both the leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries. PM Modi, who is very active on social media, seems to be making all efforts to make Abe feel comfortable and tweeted out welcome posts in Japanese on Tuesday, September 12. The post has also left a lot of people, mostly Indian Twitter users, feeling slightly left out. While some wanted to be taught Japanese, others continued to wonder what the PM meant and some did what should have been done ideally in such cases – click on the translate button, because ‘Nobody can help you if you can’t help yourselves!’

Many also lauded the PM for creating “heart connection” with countries.

Read the PM’s tweets here (if you understand Japanese, that is!)

インドは日本との関係を真に高く評価しており、幅広い、あらゆる分野での二ヵ国関係を増大したいと存じております。 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2017

Here are some of the reactions the tweets garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Kuch samajh nahe aya… ?????? — Prashanti (@Prashantiqte) September 12, 2017

Anybody who knows Japanese please translate that what PM said. — Shubham Gujarathi (@catchshubham) September 12, 2017

@CMOGuj , kam se kam english ke mane aap hi thora samjha dijia pls pic.twitter.com/ctT74OAa4M — SYED HABIB l(????? ) (@SyedHabib_kandi) September 12, 2017

Teach japanese to us also?? — Karthik happali (@karthik_happali) September 12, 2017

Sir You Are Doing Excellent Work By Creating Heart Connection With Every Individual Country???? Jai Hind Vande Mataram ???? — Ronak Pawar ???? (@RonakSays) September 12, 2017

PM Modi is likely to receive his Japanese counterpart from the airport and then both the leaders will reach Sabarmati Ashram after a “massive roadshow”, most likely in an “open-top limousine”. Tableaux by 28 states and a welcome by schoolchildren have also been planned.

