Trending News

Narendra Modi’s ‘raincoat in bathroom’ comment for Manmohan Singh swarms Twitter with raincoat jokes

Twitterati didn't leave any opportunity to make a pun out of the controversial comment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 8, 2017 10:17 pm
narendra modi, manmohan singh, narendra modi manmohan singh, narendra modi twitter jokes, narendra modi raincoat comment, narendra modi manmohan singh raincoat comment, twitter raincoat jokes, indian express, indian express news Narendra Modi vs Manmohan Singh. (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday grabbed attention by taking a dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh for staying clean despite series of scam during UPA rule. “Even though many scams took place in the country, Singh’s image remained clean,” Modi said in Rajya Sabha, adding, “People should learn from Dr. Singh how to bathe in bathroom wearing a raincoat.”

ALSO READ | Twitterati is busy giving captions to this photo of PM Narendra Modi, and they’re hilarious

Modi’s remark upset the Congress members in the house and they staged a walk out. The Congress dubbed Modi as “arrogant” and charged him with bringing the debate to “the lowest level” and demanded immediate apology. The party said the words used by Modi in the Rajya Sabha against Singh were “extremely poor” in taste and “unbecoming of a Prime Minister”.

ALSO READ | After PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ remark, Twitterati comes up with hilarious versions

See what else is trending, here

Meanwhile, Twitterati didn’t leave any opportunity to make a pun out of the controversial comment made by Modi. Several Twitter users poked fun at the jibe and posted witty and sarcastic tweets on the matter.

Read the funniest tweets here:

 

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News