Narendra Modi’s ‘raincoat in bathroom’ comment for Manmohan Singh swarms Twitter with raincoat jokes

Narendra Modi vs Manmohan Singh. (Source: File Photo) Narendra Modi vs Manmohan Singh. (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday grabbed attention by taking a dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh for staying clean despite series of scam during UPA rule. “Even though many scams took place in the country, Singh’s image remained clean,” Modi said in Rajya Sabha, adding, “People should learn from Dr. Singh how to bathe in bathroom wearing a raincoat.”

ALSO READ | Twitterati is busy giving captions to this photo of PM Narendra Modi, and they’re hilarious

Modi’s remark upset the Congress members in the house and they staged a walk out. The Congress dubbed Modi as “arrogant” and charged him with bringing the debate to “the lowest level” and demanded immediate apology. The party said the words used by Modi in the Rajya Sabha against Singh were “extremely poor” in taste and “unbecoming of a Prime Minister”.

ALSO READ | After PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dharti maa’ remark, Twitterati comes up with hilarious versions

See what else is trending, here

Meanwhile, Twitterati didn’t leave any opportunity to make a pun out of the controversial comment made by Modi. Several Twitter users poked fun at the jibe and posted witty and sarcastic tweets on the matter.

Read the funniest tweets here:

Baal Manmohan Singh Spotted. pic.twitter.com/ED7aBwEDAH — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 8, 2017

Modi stole that Bathroom and Raincoat wala Joke from this man.

😢 pic.twitter.com/XO8R4HLT1u — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) February 8, 2017

Manmohan Singh caught bathing with raincoat on after Modi’s speech in #RajyaSabha#JaahilPMModi pic.twitter.com/kNzjSlTkA7 — Gautam (@gautyou) February 8, 2017

you can’t get wet if you bathe with a raincoat on pic.twitter.com/MBfLGu21tZ — Pathikrit Sanyal (@BucketheadCase) February 8, 2017

Manmohan Singh Only Knows How To Bath With Raincoats On:PM Narendra Modi Congress Walked Out Of #RajyaSabha After This, Maybe To Buy Burnol pic.twitter.com/RCqhS58x8Y — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 8, 2017

“Taking a bath with a Raincoat on”…@narendramodi sir ji hum to bachche hai apke samne Troll karna kya hota hai koi aapse sikhe..😁😜 — anupama mathur (@anupamamathur1) February 8, 2017

From 2004-2014 manmohan singh was like this #RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/WjP11eoRBQ — Rupesh Ghosh (@being_RG23) February 8, 2017

Rahul Gandhi~ Modi ji MMS ji ka raincoat water proof hai #BhagodiCongress — Mohit Gulati 🤘🏿 (@desimojito) February 8, 2017

#Raincoat never knew congi’s and peacefools had some much love and respect for MMS http://t.co/mHP75E6zbJ — Partha (@pschaudhuri) February 8, 2017

बिहार ने मोदीजी को नहलाया था, उत्तर प्रदेश मोदीजी को धोएगा, Raincoat पहनाकर — Anil Chopra (@AnilChopraINC) February 8, 2017

Reporter: Roit, murder, corruption, stalking, aap kaise bache rahe sir?

PM Modi: Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar nahane ki kala hai http://t.co/lIxenXwYq3 — Tanzil Asif (@tnzl_) February 8, 2017

Only MMS knows the art of bathing wearing a raincoat- Modi.. & only Sonia ji knows how much corruption they did while buying that raincoat — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 8, 2017

RAINCOAT all politicians wear some in bathroom some in Foriegn countries — dr sunil goel nephro (@ribuge) February 8, 2017

PM Modi says Manmohan Singh wore a raincoat to avoid getting tainted. Perhaps he wore gloves to avoid bloodstains of 2002 Gujarat riots — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 8, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd