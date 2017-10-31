Latest News

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘staring contest’ photo from Parliament inspires viral caption contest

A photo by Indian Express photographer Anil Sharma of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi having a brief moment (yes, with eye contact and all) has since then gone viral on the Internet, especially on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 1, 2017 6:20 pm
narendra modi, rahul gandhi, modi rahul photo viral, modi photo funny twitter captions, modi rahul latest news, narendra modi rahul gandhi funny photo viral funny, indian express, indian express news Let’s play eye contact! In addition to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others, were also in attendance. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma)
Related News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi came face to face at the Parliament today (October 31) at a memorial event of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel‘s birth anniversary. A photo by Indian Express photographer Anil Sharma of both the political leaders having a brief moment (yes, with eye contact and all) has since then gone viral on the Internet, especially on Twitter. There to pay floral tributes to India’s Iron Man on his 147th birth anniversary, PM Modi is seen looking at Gandhi as he stares back at him as he moves ahead. Internet users were quick to get hold of the picture and have gone to town coming up with hilarious captions for ‘the moment’.

From references to Gandhi’s recent tweet on how his pet pooch Pidi was handling his social media handle to comparing the still to real-life (and absolutely relatable) situations like “That moment when you get back home drunk in a day light” and “When you tell your dad that you have you have quit your job to pursue stand-up comedy” among others, Twitter users really seemed like they had struck gold with the picture.

Here are some of the amusing captions doing the rounds for the ‘Modi-Gandhi stare’ picture first.

The Congress VP was also captured having a conversation with LK Advani, BJP veteran. In addition, other leaders like Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others, were also in attendance.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News