PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘staring contest’ photo from Parliament inspires viral caption contest

Let’s play eye contact! In addition to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others, were also in attendance. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma) Let’s play eye contact! In addition to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others, were also in attendance. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi came face to face at the Parliament today (October 31) at a memorial event of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel‘s birth anniversary. A photo by Indian Express photographer Anil Sharma of both the political leaders having a brief moment (yes, with eye contact and all) has since then gone viral on the Internet, especially on Twitter. There to pay floral tributes to India’s Iron Man on his 147th birth anniversary, PM Modi is seen looking at Gandhi as he stares back at him as he moves ahead. Internet users were quick to get hold of the picture and have gone to town coming up with hilarious captions for ‘the moment’.

From references to Gandhi’s recent tweet on how his pet pooch Pidi was handling his social media handle to comparing the still to real-life (and absolutely relatable) situations like “That moment when you get back home drunk in a day light” and “When you tell your dad that you have you have quit your job to pursue stand-up comedy” among others, Twitter users really seemed like they had struck gold with the picture.

Here are some of the amusing captions doing the rounds for the ‘Modi-Gandhi stare’ picture first.

Chalao na naino se baan re

Jaan le lo na jaan re….. ?? pic.twitter.com/Ln9NkcvBRs — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 31, 2017

“Modi ji, sach sach bataiye, peeche se mujhe Piddi Piddi karke kaun bula raha tha ?” pic.twitter.com/DzadJjv2X5 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 31, 2017

That moment when you get back home drunk in a day light.. http://t.co/X1d8asM6KE — Raja Bacha (@yenjoymaadi) October 31, 2017

When you tell your dad that you have you have quit your job to pursue stand-up comedy. pic.twitter.com/Y9xSfNJje4 — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) October 31, 2017

That moment when you are hiding money from your parents which you got from relatives. pic.twitter.com/3HwbavPoGd — RoAdSiDe BaBa (@Roadside_Monk) October 31, 2017

The Congress VP was also captured having a conversation with LK Advani, BJP veteran. In addition, other leaders like Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others, were also in attendance.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd