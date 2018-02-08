When a PMO tweet missed a crucial comma, Twitterati went all-out grammar school on PM Narendra Modi

The case of the missing comma in the PMO’s tweet on PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Raja Sabha has grammar Nazis going all guns blazing. (Source: RSTV screengrab) The case of the missing comma in the PMO’s tweet on PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Raja Sabha has grammar Nazis going all guns blazing. (Source: RSTV screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a rousing speech in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. While discourse around the content of the speech sparked contrarion views online and offline, it was a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office’s Twitter handle that inadvertently brought yet another very valid issue to the fore – that of the much unappreciated comma. Albeit, the online world is quite used to a certain First World political leader making grammatical mistakes by the dozen, but thankfully, this is not as frequent an occurrence here.

Yes, a tweet from the PMO handle sharing the PM’s speech in the Upper House quoted a line from his speech, where he’d said, “Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare.” Now, there’s nothing wrong with this sentiment, but the not-so-minor oversight of having missed a comma, courtesy whoever was typing this tweet out (NOT Modi himself, but a member of his team), opened the floor for the ever-vigilant Netizens to school the PM on the necessity and importance of punctuation.

Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare: PM @narendramodi http://t.co/1qKFcSzd6v — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, not all were straightforward replies pointing out the mistakes. Many took digs at the government “providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare” to the citizens of the country. “Poor quality and affordable healthcare?! Not surprising at all,” said one, while another wanted the person who wrote the tweet to be sacked, “Sack whoever wrote this tweet for you! Loool. Poor quality and affordable healthcare!!!!!”

As others asked him to fix the mistake and delete the tweet, many laughed at the irony of it. Check out some of the reactions here.

Poor quality and affordable healthcare?! Not surprising at all. #PakodaEffect #PakodaGormint — Benlita Pinto (@BenlitaPinto) February 7, 2018

Sack whoever wrote this tweet for you! Loool. Poor quality and affordable healthcare!!!!! No PM in the world makes such promises in their manifesto! — Abdurrahman Sufi (@sufi_1991) February 7, 2018

Sir pls chk tweet it says poor quality& affordable health care. # delete the tweet — chandrashekhar paras (@chandrachief) February 7, 2018

The English sentence is wrong please correct it and resubmit . Thx — Sudhindra_SAN (@sudhir_san16) February 7, 2018

What did I just read?? Poor quality and affordable healthcare?? — Sasikumar Sambandam (@sasi_sam) February 7, 2018

When you tweet too much, you can make such mistakes. Unless your account is hacked. — Kandarp Nirmal (@kandarp83) February 8, 2018

Did he really mean POOR QUALITY? — Dr Uma Ch. Panigrahi (@Dr_Maj_UCP) February 7, 2018

Bhai poor ke baad comma lagana tha

Abhi tho isse aapki party ka kaam maloom hota hain — Megh (@Megh1729) February 7, 2018

Providing poor quality healthcare: Truth cannot be hidden. — Dr.SimanchallaRanjit (@dr_simanchalla) February 8, 2018

Hon’ble PM with due respect, revised & reframed sentence is appended as below. Earlier sentence was conveying opposite meaning instead of the intended meaning. Let us work together in providing the quality and affordable healthcare to poor: PM @narendramodi — Bharat Sharma (@BharatSharma_) February 7, 2018

Do we need to provide “Poor quality health care” in affordable price … Or Affordable and a quality health care for the Poor…??? — Gulnas Fathima (@gulfathima7693) February 7, 2018

