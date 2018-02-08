  • Associate Sponsor
When a PMO tweet missed a crucial comma, Twitterati went all-out grammar school on PM Narendra Modi

A tweet from the PMO handle sharing a video of PM Narendra Modi's speech at Rajya Sabha quoted a line from his speech, where he'd said, "Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare." The missing comma has amused many.

Written by S Chakraborty | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 1:48 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi rajya sabha speech, narendra modi rajya sabha speech 2018, narendra modi mistake, narendra modi trolled, pmo tweet trolled, indian express, indian express news The case of the missing comma in the PMO’s tweet on PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the Raja Sabha has grammar Nazis going all guns blazing. (Source: RSTV screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a rousing speech in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. While discourse around the content of the speech sparked contrarion views online and offline, it was a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office’s Twitter handle that inadvertently brought yet another very valid issue to the fore – that of the much unappreciated comma. Albeit, the online world is quite used to a certain First World political leader making grammatical mistakes by the dozen, but thankfully, this is not as frequent an occurrence here.

Yes, a tweet from the PMO handle sharing the PM’s speech in the Upper House quoted a line from his speech, where he’d said, “Let us work together in providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare.” Now, there’s nothing wrong with this sentiment, but the not-so-minor oversight of having missed a comma, courtesy whoever was typing this tweet out (NOT Modi himself, but a member of his team), opened the floor for the ever-vigilant Netizens to school the PM on the necessity and importance of punctuation.

 

Unsurprisingly, not all were straightforward replies pointing out the mistakes. Many took digs at the government “providing the poor quality and affordable healthcare” to the citizens of the country. “Poor quality and affordable healthcare?! Not surprising at all,” said one, while another wanted the person who wrote the tweet to be sacked, “Sack whoever wrote this tweet for you! Loool. Poor quality and affordable healthcare!!!!!”

As others asked him to fix the mistake and delete the tweet, many laughed at the irony of it. Check out some of the reactions here.

 

 

