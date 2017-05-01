This photo of PM Modi has led to a hilarious caption contest on Twitter

Relatable much? (Source: Atheist Krishna/Twitter) Relatable much? (Source: Atheist Krishna/Twitter)

A quick glance through your Facebook and Twitter accounts will show how an absolutely normal photo is turned into a hilarious meme. Meme-makers have turned the tables and made movie stills of Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor into fodder for laughs! Not just them, even the Prime Minister himself might find at the receiving end of this meme game on social media. Now, Twitter users have dug up an old photo of Narendra Modi and are busy giving it funny captions on Twitter.

Sample some of the captions here.

When someone? said cameraman is ready for photo clicks … pic.twitter.com/RmiYsVKnAA — STRIKE ON !!! (@disha_in_way) April 26, 2017

Close Enough!!

Kiska hai ye Tumko Intezaar Mai Hoon Naa!! pic.twitter.com/ReUSkzudXi — Virender Swag (@virender_swag) April 26, 2017

When relatives say ‘Ladka shaadi ke laayak ho gaya hai’ pic.twitter.com/sihfuMNO63 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 26, 2017

When sis asks to me ” Mere friend se bhi tera affair tha” pic.twitter.com/f7bAO1iamF — NuclearRofl (@Nuclearrofl_) April 26, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna When Friends say ..Bhai tujhe Dekh rahi thi pic.twitter.com/SBEnfbDCfa — Lady Tha Tha (@Bandit_kueen) April 26, 2017

When BAE says you look handsome today. pic.twitter.com/n3fisFvm6J — Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 22, 2017

While it is not clear where exactly is the photo from, Netizens, especially those on Twitter seem to be having a field day. The photo shows the PM tilting his head and smiling, which going by the Twitter reactions, many have interpreted as the ‘coy’ smile one passes “When relatives say ‘Ladka shaadi ke laayak ho gaya hai”, “When Friends say ..Bhai tujhe Dekh rahi thi” … well, you get the drift.

This is however, not the first time that a photo of the PM and other leaders went viral on social media resulting in a hilarious caption contest of sorts. Earlier, a screen grab of the PM as he took jibes at Rahul Gandhi and then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance in Lok Sabha in February went viral, complete with rib-tickling titles.

