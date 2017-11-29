PM Narendra Modi’s ‘I sold tea, not nation’ remark in Gujarat generates a buzz on Twitter

After PM Narendra Modi made the remark, Netizens went to town coming up with funny contexts for it. (Source: ANI/Twitter) After PM Narendra Modi made the remark, Netizens went to town coming up with funny contexts for it. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

While addressing the first in a series of rallies in Gujarat with assembly elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement that has got the Internet talking. He said that the Congress party dislikes him because of his “poor origins”. “Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” he said at the rally on November 27.

Well, that was probably all the inspiration needed for Internet users to go to town, coming up with funny contexts for Modi’s statement. So much so, #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं became a hashtag too, in no time. While this happened, Ivanka Trump who is in India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit lauded Modi for showing that transformational change is possible through his life journey from being a tea-seller to the PM.

Twitterati thought Modi’s “I sold tea” remark could be a fitting response to many questions like “Why should we hire you?,” “Tell me those magically words,” “What are your key skills?” “Tell me something more about you,” and other similarly funny ones. Check out more such witty reactions here.

Why should we hire you? Moti ji: #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — Rofl Critic (@RoflCritic) November 28, 2017

Girl: Tell me those magically words Boy: #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — Mukesh Mittal (@hallagullaboy) November 28, 2017

HR- Tell me your previous work experience.

Me- #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं

HR- Salary discuss kar lein? — Shadab Alam (@shadab8alam) November 29, 2017

Interviewer -What are your key skills? Me: #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं

😹😹😹 — Tweetberry (@Tweetberry_) November 28, 2017

The official full form of IST (Indian Standard Time) has changed. It is now “I Sold Tea” #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — Narenpal Singh (@narenpalsingh) November 28, 2017

Neighbour- Beta isse pahle kya karte the ?

Boy- #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — Irfan Ahmad (@IAhmad068) November 28, 2017

Interviewer – Please describe your self in brief.. Me – #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — Rofl Modi (@R0flModi) November 28, 2017

नमो on a date.

Girl : Tell me something more about you

नमो : मैंने चाय बेची हैं #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं — रोहित सैनी (@Rohit245_) November 28, 2017

