PM Narendra Modi’s ‘I sold tea, not nation’ remark in Gujarat generates a buzz on Twitter

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump lauded PM Modi for showing that 'transformational change' is possible through his life journey from being a tea-seller to the PM at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2017 3:44 pm
narendra modi, pm modi, pm modi maine chai bechi hai, pm modi chai, narendra modi maine chai bechi hai desh nahi, pm modi commen viral, pm modi maine chai bechi hai comment viral, indian express, indian express news After PM Narendra Modi made the remark, Netizens went to town coming up with funny contexts for it. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
While addressing the first in a series of rallies in Gujarat with assembly elections around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement that has got the Internet talking. He said that the Congress party dislikes him because of his “poor origins”. “Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” he said at the rally on November 27.

Well, that was probably all the inspiration needed for Internet users to go to town, coming up with funny contexts for Modi’s statement. So much so,  #मैंने_चाय_बेची_हैं became a hashtag too, in no time. While this happened, Ivanka Trump who is in India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit lauded Modi for showing that transformational change is possible through his life journey from being a tea-seller to the PM.

Twitterati thought Modi’s “I sold tea” remark could be a fitting response to many questions like “Why should we hire you?,” “Tell me those magically words,” “What are your key skills?” “Tell me something more about you,” and other similarly funny ones. Check out more such witty reactions here.

