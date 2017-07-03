Twitterati are looking for the ‘genius’ who played Darth Vader music after Modi’s speech on GST

Darth Modi? (Source: File Photo) Darth Modi? (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the GST Act 2017 — a key tax reform in India since independence. As much as people are still trying to get a grasp of what the new law dictates, it came into effect on the midnight of July 1. But more than GST itself, it is something else that has left people on social media more than just slightly dazed. After PM Modi concluded his speech on GST while addressing the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebrations on July 1, Darth Vader’s ‘Imperial March’ began to play — leaving many wondering about the ‘irony’!

For the uninitiated, Darth Vader is one of the most legendary villains that cinema gifted people. And many Internet users, especially those on Twitter, found it really uncanny that the villain’s equally iconic song tipped off as Modi completed his speech and walked away from the podium. While some were in disbelief and other Twitter users found it uncanny, many others had just one question on their minds — “Who is the genius behind this?”

In case you still have no idea what we are talking about, watch the ‘Imperial March’ music go off at three hours, 30 minutes and 23 seconds, here.

PM of India, Narendra Modi, actually ended his speech with Darth Vader soundtrack. How befitting. pic.twitter.com/f2rbHURhSS — Sacha Saeen (@Sacha_Saeen) July 2, 2017

*Narendra Modi leaves the stage with the ominous theme music of Darth Vader. * Obi wan : I felt a great disturbance in the force.#GST — Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) July 2, 2017

Did they just play Darth Vader’s music at the end of that Modi ICAI speech?!?! What happened there! #GST #ICAIspeech — Ankur Kapoor (@alienesque18) July 1, 2017

Darth Modi? Star Wars music for Darth Vader played for PM at ICAI function! [VIDEO] http://t.co/q3D3cSyrgg — The Star Wars Hub (@thestarwarshub) July 2, 2017

Who is the genius behind this? http://t.co/96AaOWTQDM — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@vbhvbhrdwj) July 2, 2017

HE ACTUALLY USED THE DARTH VADER SOUNDTRACK! MODI JI IS BEST! http://t.co/jG3UFsZl92 — Azzam Pompi Mohamed (@Pompeee) July 2, 2017

While people on the Internet are divided over whether this was just an honest mistake, this is not the first time that Modi shared stage with a Star Wars reference. Soon after he was elected the PM in 2014, when Modi arrived at Madison Square garden to give his speech, he had quoted Star Wars iconic line — ‘May the force be with you!’ — much to the amusement of Hugh Jackman and the world in general. Watch the video here.

