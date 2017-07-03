Latest News

Twitterati are looking for the ‘genius’ who played Darth Vader music after Modi’s speech on GST

When PM Narendra Modi arrived at Madison Square garden to give his speech in 2014, he had quoted Star Wars iconic line — 'May the force be with you!' — much to the amusement of Hugh Jackman and the world in genera

narendra modi, GST rollout, narendra modi gst roll out, narendra modi darth vader music, darth vader imperial march music, modi gst speech darth vader music, modi gst speech darth vader music video viral,modi star wards may the force be with you, indian express, indian express news Darth Modi? (Source: File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the GST Act 2017 — a key tax reform in India since independence. As much as people are still trying to get a grasp of what the new law dictates, it came into effect on the midnight of July 1. But more than GST itself, it is something else that has left people on social media more than just slightly dazed. After PM Modi concluded his speech on GST while addressing the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebrations on July 1, Darth Vader’s ‘Imperial March’ began to play — leaving many wondering about the ‘irony’!

For the uninitiated, Darth Vader is one of the most legendary villains that cinema gifted people. And many Internet users, especially those on Twitter, found it really uncanny that the villain’s equally iconic song tipped off as Modi completed his speech and walked away from the podium. While some were in disbelief and other Twitter users found it uncanny, many others had just one question on their minds — “Who is the genius behind this?”

In case you still have no idea what we are talking about, watch the ‘Imperial March’ music go off at three hours, 30 minutes and 23 seconds, here.

While people on the Internet are divided over whether this was just an honest mistake, this is not the first time that Modi shared stage with a Star Wars reference. Soon after he was elected the PM in 2014, when Modi arrived at Madison Square garden to give his speech, he had quoted Star Wars iconic line — ‘May the force be with you!’ — much to the amusement of Hugh Jackman and the world in general. Watch the video here.

