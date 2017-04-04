PM Modi followed this Bengaluru man on Twitter after he posted about a ‘Swachh Bharat’ wedding card

A man tweeted to the prime minister a photo of his sister’s wedding card, that contained the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s logo on them. (Source: File Photo, Twitter) A man tweeted to the prime minister a photo of his sister’s wedding card, that contained the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s logo on them. (Source: File Photo, Twitter)

At a time when social media is king, the number of followers and a blue tick next to your name on Twitter happens to be a huge deal. But imagine a man with neither of these happened to get a follow back from the person who is the most followed Indian on the micro-blogging site — Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twitter user Akash Jain tweeted to the Prime Minister, attaching a picture of his sister’s wedding card along with it with the logo of Swachh Bharat campaign on it! As unusual as that sounds, Jain tweeted that his father insisted that the invites are printed with the logo on them. His tweet quickly caught the attention of a local MP Pratap Simha, who retweeted it.

It wasn’t too long before PM Modi too, saw the tweet and seemingly was so impressed with Jain’s father’s idea, decided to follow him back on Twitter!

What a moment. PM @narendramodi ji retweeted my tweet & followed me back on twitter. Modi ji has been an inspiration to my dad as well. pic.twitter.com/JIoy774SUY — Akash Jain (@akash207) April 2, 2017

Of course, nothing stopped the Bengaluru-based man from telling the world that he is one among the 2,000-odd people whom the PM, with a followers base of 28.7 million, had chosen to follow.

