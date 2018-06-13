WATCH: PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s challenge, posts fitness video

PM Narendra Modi was challenged by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was nominated by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, in the #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi was challenged by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was nominated by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, in the #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

For those who have been waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness video after he accepted Virat Kohli’s #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge, we have good news for you. The PM took to his Twitter account to post moments of him doing his morning exercises. He shared how, in addition to Yoga, his fitness regime also includes walking on a track inspired by the Panchatatvas or the Five Elements of nature. “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit” he captioned the one minute 49 seconds video that he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Modi was challenged by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was nominated by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Rathore, in the #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge. While the PM had promptly responded in affirmative to Kohli’s challenge, he shared the video on June 13 (Wednesday).

Here are some of the responses his video garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Sir ye nahi chalega… I hoping that u will do something like @imVkohli 😌 but I like the way u arched on the Rock…. #HumFitTohIndiaFit — Hitendra Mehta (@HIT3N) June 13, 2018

Very nice n motivational video sir. — N $ (@NIPAM8SHAH) June 13, 2018

Jab PM ho FIT toh INDIA rahega FIT 😊🙏👍 — फर्जी ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) June 13, 2018

So inspiring sir👍👍 the way you walked on different stones was really nice.. — Netra Daoo (@onlyonenetra) June 13, 2018

You are an inspiration with ur fitness nd loved the video,just one tiny observation,in the end you did nasika mudra pranayam while standing,I don’t think it’s advisable,God bless you sir with a long nd healthy life.🌸 — Hitiksha vora (@HittsVora) June 13, 2018

Fitness challenge, which was originally started by Union Minister @Ra_THORe, Now, fitness challenge by you Sir, is the best inspiration for the people of the world from infants, youngsters and every age group people’s. #WonderfulVideo #HumFitTohIndiaFit — DharmvirJangra (@dharmvirjangra9) June 13, 2018

I was waited to see this for long Modi ji. You inspires youth in every single way. ❤️🙏🏼🙌🏼 — अभिषेक (@Hindavi_Surajya) June 13, 2018

