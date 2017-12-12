Devalued Degree
After Cong’s Alpesh Thakor claims Taiwanese mushroom is ‘reason’ for PM Modi’s fairness, Twitterati offer more examples

During an animated speech in a rally in Radhanpur, Gujarat, Congress’ Alpesh Thakor 'revealed' that mushrooms were the 'secret' behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'fair skin'. Twitterati were quick to come up with 'other examples'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2017 9:26 pm
Narendra Modi, Gujarat elections, #gujuratelections, Modi, modi memes, INC, Alpesh Thakor speech, Alpesh Thakor on modi, mushroom, modi eating mushroom speech, From Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to the holy cow, Twitterati offered several examples of the fairness effects of eating Taiwanese mushrooms, even across species. (Source: Atheist_Krishna/Twitter)
As the race for seats in the Gujarat state elections intensifies, and the war of words continues during the various rallies being held across the state, there has emerged an interesting comment made by social and political activist of the Indian National Congress Alpesh Thakor, who ‘revealed the secret’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fair skin. While addressing a rally on the last day of the election campaign in Gujarat, the leader stated claimed that Modi ate imported mushrooms from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000, stressing that it was because of these that the PM has become fair.

“Modi ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan. One mushroom costs Rs 80,000 and he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of these imported mushrooms,” Thakor, who last year led a statewide agitation against the Patidar demand for quota, quipped.

Interestingly, the ever-alert members of the online space took this bit of information literally, offering other examples of the wonders of a ‘Taiwanese mushroom diet’. Showcasing their editing and digital skills, Twitterati shared a series images involving the ‘before and after’ of eating mushrooms. Check out some examples of their creativity here:

Soon, many from the animal kingdom joined the ‘before-after’ series and made some interesting appearances.

Not watched the video yet? Here hear out the full speech of Thakor during a rally at Radhanpur constituency of Patan district, from where he is contesting.

