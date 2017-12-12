After Cong’s Alpesh Thakor claims Taiwanese mushroom is ‘reason’ for PM Modi’s fairness, Twitterati offer more examples

From Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to the holy cow, Twitterati offered several examples of the fairness effects of eating Taiwanese mushrooms, even across species. (Source: Atheist_Krishna/Twitter) From Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to the holy cow, Twitterati offered several examples of the fairness effects of eating Taiwanese mushrooms, even across species. (Source: Atheist_Krishna/Twitter)

As the race for seats in the Gujarat state elections intensifies, and the war of words continues during the various rallies being held across the state, there has emerged an interesting comment made by social and political activist of the Indian National Congress Alpesh Thakor, who ‘revealed the secret’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fair skin. While addressing a rally on the last day of the election campaign in Gujarat, the leader stated claimed that Modi ate imported mushrooms from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000, stressing that it was because of these that the PM has become fair.

“Modi ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan. One mushroom costs Rs 80,000 and he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of these imported mushrooms,” Thakor, who last year led a statewide agitation against the Patidar demand for quota, quipped.

Modi Ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan, one mushroom costs Rs 80 thousand & he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms: Alpesh Thakor, activist & Congress leader #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/zdDIadwuNb — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

Interestingly, the ever-alert members of the online space took this bit of information literally, offering other examples of the wonders of a ‘Taiwanese mushroom diet’. Showcasing their editing and digital skills, Twitterati shared a series images involving the ‘before and after’ of eating mushrooms. Check out some examples of their creativity here:

Rajnikant before And after eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/VvUHSz5LJg — Bhrustrated® Freelance HMPian (@AnupamUncl) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: Obama Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Obama After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/TUsIzCVyax — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: Modi Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Modi After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/QNxrGXm57h — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 12, 2017

Before and after eating imported mushroom. Vote for congress. pic.twitter.com/TnNXV2ZDsU — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: Kejriwal Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Kejriwal After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/EqWszPRpUb — Moti Sutar (@sauron519) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/DzA7F6h3sF — Om (@ohokohokok) December 12, 2017

Soon, many from the animal kingdom joined the ‘before-after’ series and made some interesting appearances.

50-50 khaya desi mushroom imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/JbQoPblSps — Om (@ohokohokok) December 12, 2017

Before and after eating imported mushrooms! pic.twitter.com/yWqDXh8vgH — Sunny-HMP (@SUNNYcasm) December 12, 2017

Pic 1: Buffalo Before eating imported mushroom Pic 2: Buffalo After eating imported mushroom pic.twitter.com/mWSJfIU4Vi — Om (@ohokohokok) December 12, 2017

Not watched the video yet? Here hear out the full speech of Thakor during a rally at Radhanpur constituency of Patan district, from where he is contesting.

#WATCH Modi Ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan, one mushroom costs Rs 80 thousand & he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of imported mushrooms: Alpesh Thakor, activist & Congress leader #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/jh5QPN27SD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd