Amul Topical gives Narendra Modi-Donald Trump’s rendezvous a creative song twist

Joining in on all the social media buzz around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the US President Donald Trump at the White House, Amul Topicals came up with a most quirky cartoon to describe the meeting between the two politicians.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2017 5:17 pm
'#Amul Topical: Mr Modi meets Mr Trump!' (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this week at the White House. The much-talked-about meet was followed by delegation-level talks and finally ended with a ‘working dinner’, the first of its kind under the new administration. Their rendezvous grabbed a lot of attention from both the countries. From terrorism to trade and energy, the two “world leaders” spoke about all the important issues and expressed confidence that the ties between the two countries ‘never looked brighter’.

But, what sent the world into a tizzy was watching how Modi cleverly escaped Trump’s infamous handshake with his “bear hug”. The move may have caught Trump off guard, but he couldn’t break free of it. To much amusement of spectators from all across the globe, the two shared several hugs – three to be exact – during the course of the visit.

Amid all the talks of PM Modi’s US visit on social media, the two leader’s meeting was summed up in a quirky jest by Amul’s official handle. The Indian dairy cooperative is known for its creative topical cartoons, and it didn’t disappoint this time too. Sharing a picture featuring Modi and Trump as they walked on while talking to each other, the Twitter handle captioned it, “#Amul Topical: Mr Modi meets Mr Trump!”

Twisting the song lyrics penned by Gulzar — “Musafir hoon yaaron” — into “USAfir hoon yaaron”, the still takes a cheeky dig at Modi, who has been on a three-nation tour. A lot of people had quite odd reactions to it. Take a look at some here.

What are your thoughts on the Amul ad? Tell us in the comments below.

