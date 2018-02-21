This fan-base unites Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal

Ever thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have the same set of people supporting them? No, really! As difficult as it might seem for you to believe this, a Twitter user seems to have found a set of people who seemed equally happy supporting the AAP and BJP leader. The Twitter user, a journalist, spotted that both the leaders had people from the same stock image featuring on their respective advertisements and posted a rather funny collage of the pictures on the Internet.
Comedy collective AIB also noticed the funny blooper and did what they are known the best for — make it into a funny meme, almost instantly!
केजरीवाल ने यहां भी घोटाला कर दिया @ManojTiwariMP@ArvindKejriwal@SharmaKhemchand@BJP4Delhi@AamAadmiParty@M_Lekhi#ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/WGiAWtviog
— गणेश कुमार पाठक (@ganeshpathak10) February 20, 2018
