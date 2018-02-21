  • Associate Sponsor
This fan-base unites Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal

The Twitter user, a journalist, spotted that both the leaders had people from the same stock image featuring on their respective advertisements and posted a rather funny collage of the pictures on the Internet.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 7:08 pm
narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, modi kejriwal same same supporters, narendra modi arvind kejriwal, Indian Express, Indian Express news As difficult as it might seem for you to believe this, a Twitter user seems to have found a set of people who seemed equally happy supporting both Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: GaneshPathak10/Twitter)

Ever thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have the same set of people supporting them? No, really! As difficult as it might seem for you to believe this, a Twitter user seems to have found a set of people who seemed equally happy supporting the AAP and BJP leader. The Twitter user, a journalist, spotted that both the leaders had people from the same stock image featuring on their respective advertisements and posted a rather funny collage of the pictures on the Internet.

Screenshot from Google

Comedy collective AIB also noticed the funny blooper and did what they are known the best for — make it into a funny meme, almost instantly!

