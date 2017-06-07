Latest News

Nagpur Police’s Irrfan Khan-AIB reference to make the city ‘child-beggar free’ is winning hearts on Twitter

Nagpur Police's move to stop begging in the city is being appreciated on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 7, 2017 1:10 pm
nagpur police, nagpur police twitter, nagpur police tweets, nagpur police twitter, nagpur police latest tweets, bengaluru mumbai police twitter, indian express, indian express news The post generated heartwarming responses on Twitter, most of which welcomed the police’s move. (Source: Nagpur Police/Twitter)

Among the unnecessary trolling that we have often seen, especially on Twitter, there are also fascinating initiatives that managed to surprise us. Say, Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police’s impressive pop culture references (read Baahubali, Game of Thrones and Narcos) commenting on social issues have not only managed to generate discussion on the Internet, they have time and again impressed people with their unique and quirky ways to maintain law and order. It seems, Nagpur Police has now taken a leaf out of their book, as their latest tweet to combat begging and child trafficking has gone viral.

Check out their tweet here.

Remember AIB and Irrfan Khan’s latest video showing the versatile actor bring some of the funniest Inernet memes alive on Twitter? Well, Nagpur police used one of the ‘dank Irrfan memes’ which shows him replicating the ‘Drake from Hotline Bling’ meme. The department chose the meme to show they’d rather have children going to schools than begging. The post definitely generated heartwarming responses on Twitter, most of which welcomed the police’s move. Captioned “They belong in the schools not on the street! RT if you support the cause and call us if you see a child begging. #BeggarFreeNagpur #Nagpur”, here are some of the reactions the post generated.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Police makes a Narcos reference to ‘Say No To Drugs’ and even Netflix India was impressed 

Just like the two sides of a coin, while there were people appreciating the Twitter handle for coming up with such a huge initiative, there was one Twitter user, who called it a “publicity stunt”. In case you are wondering, it seems Nagpur Police wasn’t going to take it lying down and gave him a witty reply, nonetheless.

