Nagpur Police’s Irrfan Khan-AIB reference to make the city ‘child-beggar free’ is winning hearts on Twitter

Among the unnecessary trolling that we have often seen, especially on Twitter, there are also fascinating initiatives that managed to surprise us. Say, Mumbai Police and Bengaluru Police’s impressive pop culture references (read Baahubali, Game of Thrones and Narcos) commenting on social issues have not only managed to generate discussion on the Internet, they have time and again impressed people with their unique and quirky ways to maintain law and order. It seems, Nagpur Police has now taken a leaf out of their book, as their latest tweet to combat begging and child trafficking has gone viral.

Check out their tweet here.

They belong in the schools not on the street! RT if you support the cause and call us if you see a child begging. #BeggarFreeNagpur #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/N4z6UgjQgj — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) June 2, 2017

Remember AIB and Irrfan Khan’s latest video showing the versatile actor bring some of the funniest Inernet memes alive on Twitter? Well, Nagpur police used one of the ‘dank Irrfan memes’ which shows him replicating the ‘Drake from Hotline Bling’ meme. The department chose the meme to show they’d rather have children going to schools than begging. The post definitely generated heartwarming responses on Twitter, most of which welcomed the police’s move. Captioned “They belong in the schools not on the street! RT if you support the cause and call us if you see a child begging. #BeggarFreeNagpur #Nagpur”, here are some of the reactions the post generated.

Appreciate the creativity 👏 — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) June 6, 2017

Vow! What a brave, sensitive, courageous stand! May ur tribe increase as well as ur support multifold. May the Force be with u. Jai Hind!🙏🙏🙏 — Veda Mohan (@veda_mohan) June 3, 2017

This is bloody awesome. What a use of the meme !! — Lebows (@Lebows17) June 3, 2017

Proud of my city #Nagpur embracing social technology and of course @irrfank memes 😂 — David (@itsmedsam) June 3, 2017

I always try and tell them to read write …and distribute books n pencils copies — Deepti Sutaria (@DVSutaria) June 2, 2017

Just like the two sides of a coin, while there were people appreciating the Twitter handle for coming up with such a huge initiative, there was one Twitter user, who called it a “publicity stunt”. In case you are wondering, it seems Nagpur Police wasn’t going to take it lying down and gave him a witty reply, nonetheless.

Publicity stunt hote hain sarkari chochle… — Rajiv Tanwar (@rajatan27) June 3, 2017

Nagpur police kabhi nahi karte chochale,

Beggar gang ke irade kardenge hum khokale. — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) June 4, 2017

