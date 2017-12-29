MyFeminist2017: From fighting depression to speaking up against sexual harassment, Twitterati share their memorable feminist moment

Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you! (Source: Tweenvi/Twitter/Thinkstock Images) Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you! (Source: Tweenvi/Twitter/Thinkstock Images)

In the past one year, many issues circling women and empowerment have surfaced. From the #MeToo hashtag that united men-women all around the world to speak against sexual harassment to the social media movement being named the ‘Person of the Year’ and ‘feminism’ being Merriam-Webster’s word for the year 2017, it has been remarkable.

Celebrating the same, Twitter handle Feminism in India urged people on social media to share ‘What made 2017 #feminist’ for them. In their post they wrote, “The end of the year always brings with it reflection on the year gone by. Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you – your victories, your struggles and your growth. Tweet with #MyFeminist2017 between 12-2 PM IST tomorrow and tell us!”

The end of the year always brings with it reflection on the year gone by. Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you – your victories, your struggles and your growth. Tweet with #MyFeminist2017 between 12-2 PM IST tomorrow (Wednesday) and tell us! pic.twitter.com/Vhx9KePa3R — Feminism in India (@FeminismInIndia) December 26, 2017

Interestingly, both men and women started sharing their feminist moment of the year in both professional and personal fields. From women not changing their maiden name, refusing to take sanitary pads in black packets to speaking out against harassment, there was a lot that was shared using the hashtag. Even the issues of privilege and casteism were in discussion. Here are some of the reactions:

#MyFeminist2017 moment was when I did not change my maiden name while registering my marriage legally. Also, when my partner was more assertive about me not changing the name than myself! :) — Tanvi Bambolkar (@Tweenvi) December 27, 2017

#MyFeminist2017 was when a man out of nowhere threatened to “fly down” to my town and “beat the shit” out of me simply because I called him out on the internet for saying that chokers and fishnet stockings are worn by prostitutes! That’s when I realised I had to give it back! — Vidhi Khanna (@lorddearoh) December 27, 2017

#MyFeminist2017 Made artwork asserting girl children, lgbtq and refugee children. Wrote a bunch of feminist poems and a poem on the need for feminist poetry. Truly satisfying. Could do much much more. — LadyS (@Lady_Ghagra) December 27, 2017

Acknowledged my upper caste privilege, understood the anger of #dalit samaaj. Called out relatives and friends practising casteism. BR Ambedkar is my new hero. Feel embarrassed to acknowledge it so late in life though #MyFeminist2017 — ਜੱਸ ਕੁਰੇ (@QaurJasleen) December 27, 2017

#MyFeminist2017 -spoke up about my assault. -started reading a lot more about feminism and correcting my ideologies. -attempted to explain to my dad how certain things he says are sexist which in turn he does now with his friend circle. — Aranya Johar (@AranyaJohar) December 27, 2017

#MyFeminist2017 I finally left my toxic, abusive (of course misogynist) relatives behind and overcame severe depression. — Udita Ch (@zara2000) December 27, 2017

#MyFeminist2017 was a HELLA feminist 2017. Let’s see. 1) curated a bunch of safe spaces (again)

2) did a photoshoot WITH MY STRETCHMARKS IN FULL FOcus

3) wrote a bunch. a BUNCH.

4) walked out of a bunch of toxic relationships

5) championed women and their causes — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) December 27, 2017

Do you also have a ‘feminist moment’ this year? Tell us in the comments’ sections below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd