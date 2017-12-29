Kamala Mills Fire
#MyFeminist2017: From fighting depression to speaking up against sexual harassment, Twitterati share their memorable feminist moment

Using the hashtag #MyFeminist2017, both men and women shared their feminist moments of the year on social media. The trend started when the Twitter handle 'Feminism in India' asked people to share What made 2017 #feminist' for them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2017 10:24 pm
Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you!
In the past one year, many issues circling women and empowerment have surfaced. From the #MeToo hashtag that united men-women all around the world to speak against sexual harassment to the social media movement being named the ‘Person of the Year’ and ‘feminism’ being Merriam-Webster’s word for the year 2017, it has been remarkable.

Celebrating the same, Twitter handle Feminism in India urged people on social media to share ‘What made 2017 #feminist’ for them. In their post they wrote, “The end of the year always brings with it reflection on the year gone by. Tell us about what made 2017 #feminist for you – your victories, your struggles and your growth. Tweet with #MyFeminist2017 between 12-2 PM IST tomorrow  and tell us!” 

Interestingly, both men and women started sharing their feminist moment of the year in both professional and personal fields. From women not changing their maiden name, refusing to take sanitary pads in black packets to speaking out against harassment, there was a lot that was shared using the hashtag. Even the issues of privilege and casteism were in discussion. Here are some of the reactions:

Do you also have a ‘feminist moment’ this year? Tell us in the comments’ sections below.

