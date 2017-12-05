Top Stories

VIDEO: Hijab-clad Muslim girls in Kerala shamed on social media for dancing in a flash mob

The hijab-clad girls who were performing in a flash mob in Kerala are dental college students. This was done on the occasion on World Aids Day, as a part of the District Health Department programme, in order to raise awareness.

By: Trends Desk | New City | Published: December 5, 2017 6:29 pm
kerala muslim girls trolled, flash mob by kerala muslim girls, muslim girls in kerala, girls dancing trolled,Jimikki Kammal, indian express, indian express news While the hijab-clad girls performing in Malappuram, Kerala, were trolled on social media, there were many who spoke up in their favour as well. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
It does not take much to raise the ire of people on social media. A picture, a comment or even a tweet, is often enough to provoke nasty and mean comments from people online. Recently, three Muslim girls found themselves at the receiving end of much vitriol when they were mercilessly trolled for dancing on the streets in Malappuram, Kerala.

The hijab-clad girls are students of a dental college who were performing a flash mob on World Aids Day, as a part of the District Health Department programme to raise awareness. A video of them dancing to the popular song Jimikki Kammal at the Kottakkunnu junction soon went viral and it took only moments for people to attack them.

While one user wrote, “Isn’t this Haraam? Waiting for fatwa now,” another wrote, “When did girls from islamic religion started dancing in #FlashMob. #Malappuram in #Kerala is a mini-#Syria. Hindu people are living in fear and islamic people are dancing. #SaveKerala #BJP4Kerala #RSS.”

However, they also received support from some people – “Everyone should have freedom to enjoy the life..great going,” wrote someone, another tweeted, “[E]very man and woman has personal independence…..when a beggar girl dance at train for some money then why we didn’t protest….I think every human being has personal independence.”

