VIDEO: Hijab-clad Muslim girls in Kerala shamed on social media for dancing in a flash mob

While the hijab-clad girls performing in Malappuram, Kerala, were trolled on social media, there were many who spoke up in their favour as well. (Source: ANI/Twitter) While the hijab-clad girls performing in Malappuram, Kerala, were trolled on social media, there were many who spoke up in their favour as well. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It does not take much to raise the ire of people on social media. A picture, a comment or even a tweet, is often enough to provoke nasty and mean comments from people online. Recently, three Muslim girls found themselves at the receiving end of much vitriol when they were mercilessly trolled for dancing on the streets in Malappuram, Kerala.

The hijab-clad girls are students of a dental college who were performing a flash mob on World Aids Day, as a part of the District Health Department programme to raise awareness. A video of them dancing to the popular song Jimikki Kammal at the Kottakkunnu junction soon went viral and it took only moments for people to attack them.

While one user wrote, “Isn’t this Haraam? Waiting for fatwa now,” another wrote, “When did girls from islamic religion started dancing in #FlashMob. #Malappuram in #Kerala is a mini-#Syria. Hindu people are living in fear and islamic people are dancing. #SaveKerala #BJP4Kerala #RSS.”

However, they also received support from some people – “Everyone should have freedom to enjoy the life..great going,” wrote someone, another tweeted, “[E]very man and woman has personal independence…..when a beggar girl dance at train for some money then why we didn’t protest….I think every human being has personal independence.”

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: Three girls dance in a flash mob in Kerala’s Malappuram (4.12.17) pic.twitter.com/niyNtIGXn5 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

Here are some example of how they were trolled.

Isn’t this Haraam? Waiting for fatwa now — deepak (@drdeepak1382) December 4, 2017

Fatwa k liye tayyar ho jao begum — Milind Shah (@drshahmilind) December 4, 2017

Very soon Fathwa — sundarrajacholan (@sundarrajachola) December 4, 2017

Islam khatre me aa gaya — Hemanta Mishra (@HemantaMishra80) December 4, 2017

But they did receive some support.

They can dance…its their life….they can do whatever they want to do….live and let live…life is too short for all these — Atif (@Atifvns) December 4, 2017

Everyone should have freedom to enjoy the life..great going… — Halesha Eswarappa (@Haleshrachita) December 5, 2017

