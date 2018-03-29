Mumbaikars find respite from the heat by cracking #Mumbaiheat jokes on the Internet

Many are finding respite from the Mumbai heat by cracking a joke on – or cracking up on – them on the Internet, especially Twitter. Many are finding respite from the Mumbai heat by cracking a joke on – or cracking up on – them on the Internet, especially Twitter.

Heat wave conditions in and around Mumbai reached alarming heights after a part of railway tracks between Badlapur and Ambernath stations had bent due to the high temperatures. While the tracks were covered with leaves to cool the metal down, this solution doesn’t quite work for people in concrete cities experiencing the dreadful summer heat already. Thankfully, however, many have found respite in cracking a joke on the soaring temperatures or even finding good company in misery and having a laugh at their own expense, especially Twitter. At the same time, many acknowledged that the massive heat in parts of the city, when it is not even April yet, is also a cause of great worry, environmentally. “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places over greater Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri during the next 48 hours,” read the warning that was issued by the weather bureau on Wednesday (March 28).

Meanwhile, check out how some Twitter users are cooling it down on the micro-blogging site. “This weather is making me feel like I am a potato chip inside an oven,” “Its so hot that I’m sweating like a politician on election day!” “Mumbai feels like Tandoor and I feel like a roasted chicken,” “Sprinkle a little salt and pepper and I am as good a barbecued meal, thanks to Mumbai’s heat!” are some of the witty one-liners doing the rounds of Twitter.

Unbearable heat or not, Mumbaikars sure seem to have a great sense of humour!

This weather is making me feel like I am a potato chip inside an oven.#MumbaiHeat — Pirated Daactarni (@MonoChronica) March 26, 2018

When mom says ‘Garmi bohot hai bahar, Dermicool Prickly Heat Powder lagalo’..#MumbaiHeat pic.twitter.com/NCtZ8iEqly — Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) March 26, 2018

Dear Sun ☀ Please Go to Settings >Display > Brightness.. And Reduce it.. It’s too Hot to Handle ☀️🙏#MumbaiHeat#RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 28, 2018

Walking on the mumbai streets today feels like sitting in a steam room 😓 #MumbaiHeat — Gaurang Khanvilkar (@GaurangAf7) March 26, 2018

Its so hot that I’m sweating like a politician on election day!#MumbaiHeat — Verbal Criminal (@iAtharvaGupta) March 27, 2018

Hey Mumbai, Stop Being Dhoop Wala, Jaadu Ain’t Living here !#MumbaiHeat — N0mAd o_O (@Futhechi_saala) March 28, 2018

Yeh mumbai ki garmi jaan le legi Waise bhi tu already meri jaan le rahi hai *To all the hot girls who are reading this tweet*#MumbaiHeat — Andy Storrisch (@RollingWithEDM) March 26, 2018

The mandatory annual “March itna garam hai toh May mein kya hoga” conversation is here! #MumbaiHeat — Prerna Dubey Gupta (@PortKeyBearer) March 26, 2018

I think it’s better to use the geyser if you wanna take a bath! The regular tap water can burn your skin! #MumbaiHeat #Mumbai — Blessen Varghese (@blessenv) March 27, 2018

Mumbai feels like Tandoor and I feel like a roasted chicken 🍗#MumbaiHeat #MumbaiWeather — Shalini Singh (@shalinijimmy) March 27, 2018

Sprinkle a little salt and pepper and I am as good a barbecued meal, thanks to Mumbai’s heat! 😓 #mumbaiheat #summer — sumitradebroy (@debroysumitra) March 26, 2018

Do you know anybody braving the Mumbai heat as well? Write them a good wish or a joke in the comments’ section below.

