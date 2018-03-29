Presents Latest News

Mumbaikars find respite from the heat by cracking #Mumbaiheat jokes on the Internet

'This weather is making me feel like I am a potato chip inside an oven,' 'Its so hot that I’m sweating like a politician on election day,' 'Mumbai feels like Tandoor and I feel like a roasted chicken,' are some of the witty one-liners on the Internet in the wake of heat wave hitting Mumbai.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 12:58 pm
mumbai heat, mumbai summers, mumbai temperatures, mumbai summer heat, mumbai summer temperatures, mumbai heat summers, Indian Express, Indian Express News Many are finding respite from the Mumbai heat by cracking a joke on – or cracking up on – them on the Internet, especially Twitter. 

Heat wave conditions in and around Mumbai reached alarming heights after a part of railway tracks between Badlapur and Ambernath stations had bent due to the high temperatures. While the tracks were covered with leaves to cool the metal down, this solution doesn’t quite work for people in concrete cities experiencing the dreadful summer heat already. Thankfully, however, many have found respite in cracking a joke on the soaring temperatures or even finding good company in misery and having a laugh at their own expense, especially Twitter. At the same time, many acknowledged that the massive heat in parts of the city, when it is not even April yet, is also a cause of great worry, environmentally. “Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places over greater Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri during the next 48 hours,” read the warning that was issued by the weather bureau on Wednesday (March 28).

Meanwhile, check out how some Twitter users are cooling it down on the micro-blogging site. “This weather is making me feel like I am a potato chip inside an oven,” “Its so hot that I’m sweating like a politician on election day!” “Mumbai feels like Tandoor and I feel like a roasted chicken,” “Sprinkle a little salt and pepper and I am as good a barbecued meal, thanks to Mumbai’s heat!” are some of the witty one-liners doing the rounds of Twitter.

Unbearable heat or not, Mumbaikars sure seem to have a great sense of humour!

