This Mumbai woman’s powerful story of having survived cancer twice will inspire you to never give up

A lot of us probably know at least one person who is battling cancer in their lives. People fighting these battles, with insurmountable spirit and determination, often have such inspiring stories to tell us, thanks to the wisdom their experiences have gained them. On similar lines, it is the story of a woman from Mumbai, who survived cancer twice, that’s amassing love and attention on social media.

Shared by the Humans of Bombay Facebook page, her story is one that everyone must read. Just like her father passed away due to cancer when she was just six years old, she was diagnosed with the illness when her son was the same age, she said. As much as she allowed herself to break down, definitely not in front of others, but shut in her office cabin, she also gave herself the necessary pep talks that did her wonders. “The only thing that allowed me to get better was the fact that I didn’t give cancer any energy…I didn’t allow the negativity to get to me,” she said.

Her story reflects the truth that all of us must be pursuing — to not let a negative situation get the better of us, but to continue fighting without giving up till the end.

“I had no symptoms of cancer. I had just been coughing a lot and as a precautionary measure my doctor asked me to get some X-rays done. I took my health and body so much for granted that I thought, ‘why should I waste 6000 Rupees on a scan…it’s just a regular cough’, but my husband pushed me to get it. When the doctor broke the news to me, I remember feeling numb. I was 6 years old when my father passed away of cancer and at that moment my own son was 6 and I was diagnosed.

I wanted to desperately get better for my family, so I made it a point to never cry in front of them but there were days when I would cry in my office cubicle and come out, ready to get into meetings again. I had to undergo chemo sessions every 15 days, but I made it a point to never stop working — I didn’t want cancer to get the better of me. Everyday I would travel from Dahisar to Lower Parel by train for work, attend meetings and undergo the chemo cycle and resume the same routine.

At first I was so fearful, but the only thing that allowed me to get better was the fact that I didn’t give cancer any energy…I didn’t allow the negativity to get to me. There were times when I felt weak…my hair had began falling out and I locked myself in my office cubicle for 20 minutes, cried but then gave myself a pep talk. I used to tell myself I’m healthy and that I’m too strong to give up — it was all self motivation. I would break down, but I would yank myself out of it just as quick and that’s how I beat cancer— twice. If my experience has taught me anything it’s just that — you can either allow a negative situation to get the better out of you, or look it in the eye, pick yourself up and beat it with positivity. Believe me, you’re powerful enough within you to overcome anything…you just have to tap into that inner strength.”

