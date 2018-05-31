This Mumbai woman’s act of kindness won her a friend for life

The incident, which took place in a Mumbai local, has inspired many on the Internet. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) The incident, which took place in a Mumbai local, has inspired many on the Internet. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

In this fast-paced world where almost every adult is busy trying to figure out their lives, it isn’t easy to notice little things that make a difference. While the Internet is filled with trolls, jokes and memes, it is also a place where heartwarming stories are shared. One such story of a woman in Mumbai, whose random act of kindness has inspired many on social media. Shared on the page Humans of Bombay, the story of an unnamed woman, who spoke about a particular incident, has gone viral and warmed many hearts. In the short post, the lady narrated the incident which took place while she was travelling via a local train.

ALSO READ | Waitress’ act of kindness wins her love and scholarship worth Rs 10,00,000 for college



It read, ” A while ago, I was on the local train when a lady in my compartment couldn’t find her ticket and didn’t have enough money for a replacement. The conductor asked her to get off the train at the next stop — this lady looked so humiliated and scared. I decided to pay for her ticket — I didn’t know her, but if I was in her situation I would have wanted someone to do that for me…so I did. She thanked me, I said it was okay and forgot about it. A few days later, I was shopping at a market, when a lady came upto me and asked if I recognized her. Turns out, she was the one I helped on the train! She insisted on paying me back and we ended up getting coffee later — she’s one of my really good friends today. So I guess — sometimes, just put yourself in the other person’s shoes and attempt to FIRST give the kindness you expect from the world…and life may just end up surprising you.”

Read the full story here:

Do you know anyone who inspired you with their acts of kindness? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd