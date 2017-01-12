Twitterati crack jokes as Mumbaikars ‘shiver’ at 12.5 degrees

Mumbaikars ae going on and on about the sudden winters in the city, and Twitterati decided to crack jokes a their expense. (Source: File Photo) Mumbaikars ae going on and on about the sudden winters in the city, and Twitterati decided to crack jokes a their expense. (Source: File Photo)

While people in Delhi are braving the intensifying cold wave of January, with temperatures falling to even 4 degrees, people in Mumbai are shuddering at 12.5 degrees. Various news reports stated that Mumbai was having it tough, as the India Meteorological Department data even declared the Maharashtra capital as cold as the hill station of Mahabaleshwar. The minimum temperature was recorded as more than four degrees below normal, and the city huddled under a cosy blanket on what was the coldest day in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 10. In 2013, the minimum temperature in the city had reached a similar 12.6 degrees. While people in Mumbai were shivering, Twitter users decided to make light of the situation, often drawing comparisons between the winters in Delhi and ‘winters’ in Mumbai.

Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter too, to just declare how “extremely” cold Mumbai had become suddenly, and how unbelieving it seemed to them that they were stepping out in cardigans and woollens in Mumbai. While that was that, jokes at their expense also started pouring in. Because, if you are from Delhi, you’d know that 12.5 – 13.6 degrees ain’t that cold!

Sample some of the reactions on Twitter Mumbai’s sudden dip in temperatures garnered.

Mumbai : temperature 20 degrees Celsius

People : omg is Mumbai freezing or what omg Delhi :4 degrees

People :is baar itni thand nahin padi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 11, 2017

Mumbai is the only city where Winters are declared when temperature falls below 16°C. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 11, 2017

People in mumbai when the temperature hits 25 degree celsius pic.twitter.com/KyRHEJMiA5 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 23, 2015

“It’s really cool in Mumbai right now”

“It’s colder in Delhi”

“Russia main barf…

“It’s colder in Delhi”

“Pluto is -240…

“It’s colder in Del… — Mewt Scamander (@krazyfrog) January 10, 2017

Had to turn down the fan from 5 to 4 this morning. Winter is here Mumbai! — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) November 21, 2016

Mumbai Winter Log: Stardate 11012017. Ppl wearing strange things called sweaters. Some even telling Uber drivers to switch of d AC! *Gasp* — That Goan Boy (@schmmuck) January 11, 2017

When someone says it’s cold in Bombay pic.twitter.com/ansjGIdHJH — Damsel in This Dress (@secondofhername) January 11, 2017

Bombay is so cold, you can unfold your sleeves. — NumbYaar (@NumbYaar) January 11, 2017

When a Delhi Boy sees #MumbaiCold and see Mumbai guys stuttering. pic.twitter.com/hZRRtixfme — Omerta(GoGetGuru) (@loud_engineer) January 10, 2017

Its sooooo cold i may switch off the fan ~ mumbai winter diaries — smh so hard rn ngl (@smhsohard) January 10, 2017

Ah Bombay, where winter means “shit aaj ek din ke liye jacket pehnna padega” — Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) January 11, 2017

On a serious note, IMD officials have explained the sudden dip as a result of the northerly winds in the city. The coldest part in the city was Nashik at 6 degrees. Ahmednagar and Malegaon were recently at 7 degrees, followed by Pune, Aurangabad and Jalgaon that recorded single-digit temperatures too.

