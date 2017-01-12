Trending News

Twitterati crack jokes as Mumbaikars ‘shiver’ at 12.5 degrees

Cold waves took Mumbai city by surprise and Twitter just couldn't stop LOLing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2017 11:04 am
mumbai cold, mumbai winters, delhi winters, wintera in india, winters in delhi, winters in mumbai, mumbai, winters in mumbai jokes, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending in india, viral Mumbaikars ae going on and on about the sudden winters in the city, and Twitterati decided to crack jokes a their expense. (Source: File Photo)

While people in Delhi are braving the intensifying cold wave of January, with temperatures falling to even 4 degrees, people in Mumbai are shuddering at 12.5 degrees. Various news reports stated that Mumbai was having it tough, as the India Meteorological Department data even declared the Maharashtra capital as cold as the hill station of Mahabaleshwar. The minimum temperature was recorded as more than four degrees below normal, and the city huddled under a cosy blanket on what was the coldest day in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 10. In 2013, the minimum temperature in the city had reached a similar 12.6 degrees. While people in Mumbai were shivering, Twitter users decided to make light of the situation, often drawing comparisons between the winters in Delhi and ‘winters’ in Mumbai.

Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter too, to just declare how “extremely” cold Mumbai had become suddenly, and how unbelieving it seemed to them that they were stepping out in cardigans and woollens in Mumbai. While that was that, jokes at their expense also started pouring in. Because, if you are from Delhi, you’d know that 12.5 – 13.6 degrees ain’t that cold!

Sample some of the reactions on Twitter Mumbai’s sudden dip in temperatures garnered.

On a serious note, IMD officials have explained the sudden dip as a result of the northerly winds in the city. The coldest part in the city was Nashik at 6 degrees. Ahmednagar and Malegaon were recently at 7 degrees, followed by Pune, Aurangabad and Jalgaon that recorded single-digit temperatures too.

