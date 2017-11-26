‘India will never forget’: Twitterati pay homage to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

People remebered the horrific attack and paid tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in Mubai terror attack. (Source: File photo) People remebered the horrific attack and paid tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in Mubai terror attack. (Source: File photo)

It has been nine years since 10 terrorists attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The horrific shooting and bomb blast over three days left 164 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, killed, injuring 308 people. Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Nariman House, Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus ‘CST’ Railway Station were the major points attacked by terrorists. The terrorists also opened fire at pedestrians and entered Cama Hospital. It has been almost a decade, but the scars of the attack are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of India.

On the ninth anniversary of the horrific incident, from politicians to film stars and sports personalities, everyone took to Twitter to laud the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to save others and paid homage to those who lost their lives in the mayhem.

Since morning, #MumbaiTerrorAttacks and #MumbaiAttacks dominated Twitter trends in India. While many remembered the relentless services of our law enforcement officials, a few Netizens from Mumbai recollected their memory of one of the deadliest attacks in India.

Here’s how Indian Twitterati remembered the martyrs and the victims of the 26/11 attack.

They took bullets on their chest

They Sacrificed their LIFE so fellow countrymen can live safely

They neutralised Paki terrorists in #MumbaiAttack 26/11

Tribute to fellow brother Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan,Ashok Chakra🎖n Hav Gajendra,Ashok Chakra🎖..Salute👏@adgpi pic.twitter.com/Tik0PIF1iw — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 26, 2017

I salute the brave security personnel who laid down their lives to protect several lives on that fateful day. They are our true heroes.Remembering all the innocent precious lives we lost on this day 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/N1ayAIhwWd — Uttam Dutta (@uttamknights) November 26, 2017

“Do not come up, I will handle them,” these were probably the last words of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/5KayMxJYcA — Hardik Aatekar 🇮🇳 (@Hardik_Aatekar) November 26, 2017

Remembering the breavehearts who r laid down their lives fr securing us. You all prooved that just a cowardice terror attack will never supress d voice billion of indians.#MumbaiTerrorAttack

#26/11MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrfgk0Oxf4 — Sourav🇮🇳 (@iamsourav623) November 26, 2017

#MumbaiTerrorAttack I know this message can’t be seen by those who sacrificed their life for us but you will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/guwMIUqgqv — Geeta (@littlebit_love) November 26, 2017

#MumbaiTerrorAttack lest we forget

Tukaram Omble, Your ultimate sacrifice made we Hindus indebted forever. 🙏

You Sandeep Unnikrishanan showed determination, gallantry, courage, grit under extreme adverse circumstances n gave his life for us🙏 All the martyrs n victims 🙏💐😢 pic.twitter.com/IGUlBrjoKU — S G (@ShrrinG) November 25, 2017

Never Forgive, Never Forget. Thank you Tukaram Omble for destroying the plan of anti-nationals to 26/11 as #SaffronTerroristAttack . #BelieveItOrNot . If Kasab was not caught alive, we wouldnt have heard a totally different narrative by congress and media. #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/IVG4Q2pQHm — shailendra singh (@shaksingh) November 26, 2017

On 26/11/2008, 10 terrorists from Pakistan brought 1.3 billion Indians on their knees by killing 166 innocent people and wounding 308 o 9 years on, India has still not gotten justice.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/u70MOYCc6N — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) November 26, 2017

