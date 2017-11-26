Top Stories

‘India will never forget’: Twitterati pay homage to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

From politicians to film stars and sports personalities, everyone took to Twitter to laud the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to save others and paid homage to those who lost their lives in the mayhem.

By: Trends Desk | Published: November 26, 2017 9:23 pm
People remebered the horrific attack and paid tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in Mubai terror attack.
It has been nine years since 10 terrorists attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The horrific shooting and bomb blast over three days left 164 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, killed, injuring 308 people. Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Nariman House, Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus ‘CST’ Railway Station were the major points attacked by terrorists. The terrorists also opened fire at pedestrians and entered Cama Hospital. It has been almost a decade, but the scars of the attack are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of India.

On the ninth anniversary of the horrific incident, from politicians to film stars and sports personalities, everyone took to Twitter to laud the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to save others and paid homage to those who lost their lives in the mayhem.

Since morning, #MumbaiTerrorAttacks and #MumbaiAttacks dominated Twitter trends in India. While many remembered the relentless services of our law enforcement officials, a few Netizens from Mumbai recollected their memory of one of the deadliest attacks in India.

Here’s how Indian Twitterati remembered the martyrs and the victims of the 26/11 attack.

