Moved by a cabbie’s act of kindness during Mumbai rains, this woman is out to look for a job for him!

It’s quite surprising when complete strangers go an extra mile to help you out in your time of need. Something similar happened when Shikha Chawla was stranded in the Mumbai deluge when a complete stranger came to her rescue. Chawla had left for office by 3 pm, but found it impossible to find a way back home with trains services halted and a massive traffic jam across the city. Just then, as luck would have it, a cabbie stopped by Chawla and agreed to drop her home no matter how much time it took.

With a relative seated in front, they started wading their way through the clogged streets. “What started at 3 pm was a journey that continued for a good 5-6 hours! We were slowed down by signals that refused to turn green, highways and service roads that seemed unapproachable, traffic that moved at a glacial pace and knee-deep water that had all the potential to damage his vehicle,” Chawla wrote in a Facebook post.

As time passed, she added he did not complain even once or asked her to leave the cab and find her own way home. Instead, he assured her that she shall reach home safely. “Madam, gharwalo ko bata do aap theek thaak pohoch jaoge. Main aapko kaise bhi ghar chodke rahunga. Ab gaadi main sabse surakshit ho,” the driver assured her.

Finally, she reached Andheri at about 8:30 pm and he had to drive all the way back to Bandra. Moved by the selfless act, Chawla is now all up to help the man for his kind gesture. She is looking for a job for his relative, who sat on the front seat of the cab, and was in the city hoping for a brighter future. “The guy is in his early 20s and was a computer teacher in his village. He is seeking a job in the city as a computer operator,” she added in her post along with his name and phone number. She now hopes people on social media will take notice and eventually help them find a better job.

Her post has received a positive response and many people have offered to help the driver’s relative.

