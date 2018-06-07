As Mumbaikars welcome monsoons, it’s raining jokes on Twitter

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
The problems of waterlogging and delay in trains' arrival do not seem to have stopped the mandatory annual #MumbaiRains jokes from surfacing on the Internet, especially Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 4:54:32 pm
Mumbaikars welcomed the cooling showers with open arms as the downpour was a relief from the humidity and pricky heat that they have been dealing with. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakrabarty/Indian Express)

As Mumbai welcomed its yearly round of the cooling monsoons, it was jokes galore on Twitter. Mumbaikars welcomed the cooling showers with open arms as the downpour was a relief from the humidity and pricky heat that they have been dealing with. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded 35.8 mm and the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8 mm rainfall between 4 am to 8.30 am on Thursday (June 7) morning. Along with the relief from the scorching heat, the heavy downpour has also resulted in trains running late and severe waterlogging in several parts of the state. Meanwhile, these problems did not seem to have stopped the mandatory annual #MumbaiRains jokes from surfacing on the Internet, especially Twitter.

Here are some of them.

“Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are premonsoon showers. The monsoon winds have now reached Goa and in the next 24 hours will reach southern Maharashtra/ Konkan. It will reach Mumbai in the next 48 to 72 hours,” deputy director general, western region, IMD, KS Hosalikar, said. He further predicted that the city will receive heavy rainfall over the weekend. Given how comparatively moderate rainfall on Thursday resulted in waterlogging within 45 minutes in places like Elphinstone Road, certain areas of Parel, Hindmata in Dadar and Dadar TT circle, it remains to see how Mumbai will cope up with the heavy showers the city has been predicted to get.

