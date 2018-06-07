As Mumbaikars welcome monsoons, it’s raining jokes on Twitter

Mumbaikars welcomed the cooling showers with open arms as the downpour was a relief from the humidity and pricky heat that they have been dealing with. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakrabarty/Indian Express) Mumbaikars welcomed the cooling showers with open arms as the downpour was a relief from the humidity and pricky heat that they have been dealing with. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakrabarty/Indian Express)

As Mumbai welcomed its yearly round of the cooling monsoons, it was jokes galore on Twitter. Mumbaikars welcomed the cooling showers with open arms as the downpour was a relief from the humidity and pricky heat that they have been dealing with. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded 35.8 mm and the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8 mm rainfall between 4 am to 8.30 am on Thursday (June 7) morning. Along with the relief from the scorching heat, the heavy downpour has also resulted in trains running late and severe waterlogging in several parts of the state. Meanwhile, these problems did not seem to have stopped the mandatory annual #MumbaiRains jokes from surfacing on the Internet, especially Twitter.

Here are some of them.

Delhi guy *calls friend in Mumbai* : aur kaisa hai?

Friend : bas yaar bheeg gaya baarish mei

Delhi guy : mai bhi

Friend : baarish mei?

Delhi guy : paseene mei — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 6, 2018

Mumbai rains reach social media before the ground surface#MumbaiRains — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) June 2, 2018

Me stepping out of the house in #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S8aQmAiJxJ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 7, 2018

Pic 1: Mumbaikars on arrival of monsoon Pic 2: Mumbaikars after 15 days#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JY6G45vDLt — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) June 2, 2018

Wait for the rains like an entire lifetime and then when it rains, worry about clothes, skin, hair and shoes. #MumbaiRains — Chitra Chaudhuri (@ChitraChaudhuri) June 2, 2018

The only bad thing about monsoon is that you need to pee 73 times a day. #MumbaiRains — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 7, 2018

day one: OMG YAY IT IS RAINING FINALLY GETTING AWAY WITH THE HEAT

day ten: omg yay nice

day twenty: nice

day thirty: WTF YAAR KITNI BAARISH HAI STOP THIS RAIN GODDAMNIT#MumbaiRains — sai (@sairajbhor) June 2, 2018

Pic 1 – Mumbai on arrival of monsoon. Pic 2 – Mumbai on rest of the days during monsoon.

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e1YUACy4MH — Satish (@simply_satish) June 5, 2018

“Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are premonsoon showers. The monsoon winds have now reached Goa and in the next 24 hours will reach southern Maharashtra/ Konkan. It will reach Mumbai in the next 48 to 72 hours,” deputy director general, western region, IMD, KS Hosalikar, said. He further predicted that the city will receive heavy rainfall over the weekend. Given how comparatively moderate rainfall on Thursday resulted in waterlogging within 45 minutes in places like Elphinstone Road, certain areas of Parel, Hindmata in Dadar and Dadar TT circle, it remains to see how Mumbai will cope up with the heavy showers the city has been predicted to get.

