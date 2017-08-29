Only in Express

Mumbai rains has Mumbaikars tackling the downpour with their own flood of punny tweets

While life seems to be at a standstill in Mumbai, thanks to the incessant rainfall since Saturday, the rain hasn't swept away the Mumbaikar's sense of humour, and many used their time - when all else was futile - to come up with some really funny and quirky analyses of the otherwise bleak situation.

August 29, 2017
During Mumbai rains, a YES from an autowallah counts more than a Yes from your girlfriend.
Mumbai rains are legendary, but the downpour that the city has been experiencing since Saturday, coupled with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours, now has people at their wits end trying to figure out ways to tackle the water-logged roads. Many have taken to social media to keep abreast of traffic conditions and the situation at various locales across the city thanks to the photos and videos, and advisories shared on Twitter/Facebook.

Thankfully, though, the rain hasn’t swept away the Mumbaikar’s sense of humour, and many used their time – when all else was futile – to come up with some really funny and quirky analyses of the otherwise bleak situation. From punning on the monsoon romance to get the autowallah to say ‘Yes’ to a whole bunch of ‘do I really need to get to work’ tweets, Twitter had a fair share of jokes pouring in with the hashtag #MumbaiRains.

Sample some of the wittiest ones here.

 

Office jokes made for a fair percentage of LOL tweets doing the rounds.

 

 

Now this is just hitting below the belt.

 

Some went to great lengths to reach their destination

 

While it’s good to understand that laughter is a great way to tackle situations one can’t do anything about, many are also tweeting out regular traffic updates, with map screenshots, as well as videos of themselves driving through the water-logged roads.

