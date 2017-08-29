Mumbai rains has Mumbaikars tackling the downpour with their own flood of punny tweets

During Mumbai rains, a YES from an autowallah counts more than a Yes from your girlfriend. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh) During Mumbai rains, a YES from an autowallah counts more than a Yes from your girlfriend. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Mumbai rains are legendary, but the downpour that the city has been experiencing since Saturday, coupled with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours, now has people at their wits end trying to figure out ways to tackle the water-logged roads. Many have taken to social media to keep abreast of traffic conditions and the situation at various locales across the city thanks to the photos and videos, and advisories shared on Twitter/Facebook.

Thankfully, though, the rain hasn’t swept away the Mumbaikar’s sense of humour, and many used their time – when all else was futile – to come up with some really funny and quirky analyses of the otherwise bleak situation. From punning on the monsoon romance to get the autowallah to say ‘Yes’ to a whole bunch of ‘do I really need to get to work’ tweets, Twitter had a fair share of jokes pouring in with the hashtag #MumbaiRains.

Sample some of the wittiest ones here.

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #MumbaiRains is getting an Ola or Uber. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains are so romantic! After hours of waiting, you got down on your knees, popped da question until one Autowala finally said ‘YES’ — Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) August 29, 2017

Dear girls, if a boys manages to reach CST, Dadar, Mumbai central from Thane, Kalyan, Vashi only to meet you, marry him #MumbaiRains — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) August 29, 2017

@Uber_India can I get a boat on Mumbai Roads ? #MumbaiRains — hardik pandya (@PandyaHardik228) August 29, 2017

Office jokes made for a fair percentage of LOL tweets doing the rounds.

Khud Ko kar buland itna, pahuncha main office jaise taise. Upar wale ne mujhse pucha….abey ab ghar jaayega kaise Jha2 ji #MumbaiRains — Santosh Gugle (@SGugle) August 29, 2017

Waiting for the ‘ In view of the heavy rainfall, you are advised to leave early ‘ mail #MumbaiRains — Am (@AmChab) August 29, 2017

I think my company’s HR has just taken the day off, they just aren’t sending us the “Go home”can email. #MumbaiRains — idharudhar_ (@PreetaMondkar) August 29, 2017

Now this is just hitting below the belt.

Somebody stole my umbrella at a medical store! That’s how bad the situation is #MumbaiRains — kalyan chakravarthi (@Kalyan_TNIE) August 29, 2017

Some went to great lengths to reach their destination

A fashion blogger in Mumbai fighting against all odds to attend a Fashion Exhibition. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/cn9VBG0GOQ — Roooooooneyyy (@TheChaoticNinja) August 29, 2017

While it’s good to understand that laughter is a great way to tackle situations one can’t do anything about, many are also tweeting out regular traffic updates, with map screenshots, as well as videos of themselves driving through the water-logged roads.

