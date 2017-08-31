Sidharth Malhotra gets trolled for ‘A Gentleman’ tweet again, but this time it’s for Mumbai rains

Have you watched Sidharth Malhotra’s movie yet? (Source: File Photo) Have you watched Sidharth Malhotra’s movie yet? (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to movie promotions, actors tend to rivet their eyes on getting the word out to their fans. However, it can badly backfire at times. One such episode was when Sidharth Malhotra was endlessly trolled on Twitter for mixing promotions of his latest film A Gentleman with a tweet posted to express for the people of Haryana. Asking them to stay safe, shared the post in the wake of the riots around Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s rape case verdict. “To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove,” he tweeted.

No sooner did he put it out on the networking website, people started bashing him for his “indifference” and “nonchalance”. While some called him insenstive for posting it, others tweeted that his movie should be boycotted. Meanwhile, he clarified that it was posted before the verdict and wrote: “To people who are commenting on my morning tweets, they were made before the verdict! Thoughts n prayers.” But, it was all futile, as he had already become the butt of all jokes.

Here’s the tweet that got him into trouble.

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

Well, things aren’t easily forgotten in the social media space, and the actor is back in hot waters on Twitter yet again, but this time it’s for Mumbai rains. After the city came to a standstill due to heavy rain, Twitterati brought back the the old tweet again and re-started the trolling game. With a pinch of humour on how the 32-year-old would “ask Mumbaikars to be safe, and watch his movie”, a lot of tweets started rolling in.

Check out some of them here.

Stay safe, Mumbaikars. Hope you get to watch Sidharth Malhotra’s movie. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 29, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra- “To all Mumbaikars who are stranded, hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove“ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 29, 2017

How Sidharth Malhotra is expecting his mumbai fans to come and watch his movie #AGentleman #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OiqNnAR4XY — Swagshank (@zZoker) August 29, 2017

All the people of Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra urges you to please stay safe, stay indoors and watch “A gentleman” — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 29, 2017

@S1dharthM won’t be able to watch #Gentleman unless you provide me a boat till the cinema theatre #MumbaiRains — Rubina.Shaikh (@rubinashaikh) August 30, 2017

Meanwhile @S1dharthM be like “I hope #MumbaiRains stops so that Mumbaikars can go and watch my movie”. — माथापच्ची (@tweets_24x7) August 30, 2017

Stay safe Mumbai. You’ve got to watch @S1dharthM ‘s new movie soon afterall 😐 #mumbairains2017 — Swastika Mishra (@swiss03) August 30, 2017

Now that Mumbaikars you are safe & #MumbaiRains are receding, don’t forget to watch @S1dharthM‘s “#AGentleman” today. If its still running. — Vivek Sharma (@TheVivekSharma) August 30, 2017

If you’re stuck in #MumbaiRains mention @S1dharthM, he will come and drop you to nearest cinema hall where u can see #Agentleman — Swagshank (@zZoker) August 30, 2017

What are your views on the tweet talk? Let us know in the comments below.

