Sidharth Malhotra gets trolled for ‘A Gentleman’ tweet again, but this time it’s for Mumbai rains

Sidharth Malhotra is back in hot waters on Twitter again — for Mumbai rains, but then it wasn't his fault this time. After the city came to a standstill due to heavy rains, Twitterati targeted the old tweet again and started the trolling game. With a pinch of humour on how the 32-year-old would "ask Mumbaikars to be safe, and watch his movie," a lot of tweets started rolling in.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2017 2:09 pm
sidharth malhotra, mumbai rains, sidharth malhotra trolled for tweets, sidharth malhotra trolling, sidharth malhotra mumbai rains, sidharth malhotra gurmeet ram rahim, sidharth malhotra haryana stay safe, indian express, indian express news Have you watched Sidharth Malhotra’s movie yet? (Source: File Photo)
When it comes to movie promotions, actors tend to rivet their eyes on getting the word out to their fans. However, it can badly backfire at times. One such episode was when Sidharth Malhotra was endlessly trolled on Twitter for mixing promotions of his latest film A Gentleman with a tweet posted to express for the people of Haryana. Asking them to stay safe, shared the post in the wake of the riots around Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s rape case verdict. “To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove,” he tweeted.

No sooner did he put it out on the networking website, people started bashing him for his “indifference” and “nonchalance”. While some called him insenstive for posting it, others tweeted that his movie should be boycotted. Meanwhile, he clarified that it was posted before the verdict and wrote: “To people who are commenting on my morning tweets, they were made before the verdict! Thoughts n prayers.” But, it was all futile, as he had already become the butt of all jokes.

Here’s the tweet that got him into trouble.

Well, things aren’t easily forgotten in the social media space, and the actor is back in hot waters on Twitter yet again, but this time it’s for Mumbai rains. After the city came to a standstill due to heavy rain, Twitterati brought back the the old tweet again and re-started the trolling game. With a pinch of humour on how the 32-year-old would “ask Mumbaikars to be safe, and watch his movie”, a lot of tweets started rolling in.

Check out some of them here.

What are your views on the tweet talk? Let us know in the comments below.

