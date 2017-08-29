Mumbai Rains: Lara Dutta uses Mahesh Bhupathi’s towels to block rainwater; HE hates it, tweeple love it!

Only in Express

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi just had a domestic spat on Twitter, and it's hilarious. The former Miss Universe used her husband's towels from international championships to block rainwater, and the latter wasn't too pleased.

While #MumbaiRains is trending on Twitter, what with the constant downpour plaguing the city ever since Saturday, and with no indication of letting up, the microblogging site itself has been inundated with photos of water-logged streets, vehicles fully or almost-fully sumberged in water, and videos of people driving through such difficult conditions. Of course, at such difficult times many have taken to expressing their predicament through humour, and it’s been raining LOL jokes on social media too, and it seems our celebrities have taken to the site to share some interesting survival skills as well.

Much like any lady of the house who will do whatever necessary to protect their home, former actress Lara Dutta needed to keep out rainwater from their Mumbai residence, and decided to use all those many towels that her husband tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi had treasured over the years. Quite smug, Dutta took to Twitter to share a photo of her innovative use of those towels, tagging the husband. “Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use! @Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!” she tweeted.

 

Well, taking cognizance of his wife’s ‘jugaad’ idea, Bhupathi did NOT seem to pleased. Responding to her tweet, he said, “Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work” along with three very angry emojis.

 

Oh well, as much as this domestic spat could have played out in almost any household, the very fact that the two were having it on a public platform like Twitter had many chuckling. While most threw up their hands and admitted that there was no winning from the wife, others commended Dutta’s jugaad of dealing with the rainwater – and mind you, all (almost) in good humour. Check out some of the reactions:

 

 

But then this guy got a bit sentimental

 

What did you think of this hilarious exchange? Tell us in the comments below.

