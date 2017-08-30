Mumbai rains: Indian Navy distribute food and tea among people during havoc

The Indian Navy lent a helping hand to people in need. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The Indian Navy lent a helping hand to people in need. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Turbulent showers all through Tuesday disrupted life across Mumbai. Flooding streets, swamping homes, causing transport chaos and uprooting lives, the city came to a standstill over a period of nine hours on August 29. While this is not the first time the capital city of Maharashtra fell apart during the rainy season, little has been done over the years by the Shiv Sena-led BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to improve the waterlogging system across the vast stretches of the city.

Amid the ruckus, many community bodies such as gurudwaras, churches, mosques and others stepped up to help by extended food and shelter to those in need. Even the general public opened up their houses to help strangers stranded on the water-logged roads. Even the Indian Navy stepped in today with a helping hand to commuters stranded in the rain by offering snacks, opening community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis. A few pictures of the Navy officers distributing snacks and tea to people outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station have emerged on social media. Take a look at the images here.

Mumbai: Indian Navy distributed breakfast and tea to people outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station earlier today #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VMo5zeJ4df — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Narrating his experience in the torrential rains, an Indian Navy commander told ANI, “Provided food to about 1000 people in morning. 700-800 being served now. Prepared for more to help people stranded in rains.” Check out the tweet here.

Provided food to about 1000 ppl in morning. 700-800 being served now. Prepared for more to help ppl stranded in rains: Indian Navy Commander pic.twitter.com/d4l7ciPU3p — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

Not just the Indian Navy, but a few gurudwaras also lent a hand to many residents. Dadar Sikh Gurudwara served food and provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. Sikhs also sent food to Dadar railway station and Tata Hospital. Take a look at the update here.

Dadar Sikh Gurudwara served food & provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. Sikhs also sent food to Dadar Stn. & Tata Hospital #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OWGR0UkWoM — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 30, 2017

In a state of turmoil, people came to each other’s rescue and Twitter became a bridge between the helpless and the ones who were less affected. Sharing forecasts, traffic updates, train schedules, carpooling and lodging options Mumbaikars coordinated with each other on social media.

Here’s how Tweeple united for their struggle against the heavy rains.

Hello people, here’s a spreadsheet with tweets containing #rainhosts share it with people who’re stuck. http://t.co/DdlhprAY30 — Mehul Ved (@mehulved) August 29, 2017

anyone stranded in powai is welcome to crash at my place, DMs open #rainhosts #mumbairains — amrtsh (@floydimus) August 29, 2017

Traveling from Andheri west to Kandivali east, in case someone needs a ride. #MumbaiCarPool — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) August 29, 2017

Leaving Lower Parel for south Bombay. Anyone need a ride? #mumbaicarpool — Ashutosh Munshi (@ash_talks) June 19, 2015

@RidlrMUM Don’t even try to go towards POWAI from JVRL. Stuck at a place since last 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/LdvP6cbk2V — Vinayraj Shetty (@VinayShetty_21) August 29, 2017

The government handles of railways, metro and police also kept people well informed.

Following long distance trains of 29/8/17 departing frm WR/Mumbai have been rescheduled due to #VeryHeavyRains /Water logging @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TXi2UJV5CM — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017

From 12:30 PAREL-KURLA all 4 LINES TRAFFIC SUSPENDED DUE 2WATER LOGGING,ALSO UP/DN HB LINES b/w VDLR/CLA SUSPENDED from12:20hrs #MumbaiRains — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017

If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

With Mumbai’s trademark rains giving us their best, so are we at #MumbaiMetro! Still running on schedule just like our beloved city! — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) August 29, 2017

Slowly, life in Mumbai is resuming normalcy after rains subsided and one could occasionally see a spot without dark clouds in the sky. Hundreds of stranded commuters headed home as the train services partially resumed on August 30.

