Mumbai rains: Indian Navy distribute food and tea among people during havoc

Amid the monsoon ruckus, Indian Navy stepped in with a helping hand to commuters stranded in the rain by offering snacks, opening community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis. Navy officers also distributed snacks and tea to people outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 30, 2017 6:06 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai rain havoc, indian navy food mumbai rains, indian navy distribute food tea, indian navy mumbai rains, gurdwaras mumbai rain, twitter mumbai rain, mumbai rain traffic, mumbai rain railway system, mumbai rain metro, mumbai police, indian express, indian express news The Indian Navy lent a helping hand to people in need. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Turbulent showers all through Tuesday disrupted life across Mumbai. Flooding streets, swamping homes, causing transport chaos and uprooting lives, the city came to a standstill over a period of nine hours on August 29. While this is not the first time the capital city of Maharashtra fell apart during the rainy season, little has been done over the years by the Shiv Sena-led BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to improve the waterlogging system across the vast stretches of the city.

Amid the ruckus, many community bodies such as gurudwaras, churches, mosques and others stepped up to help by extended food and shelter to those in need. Even the general public opened up their houses to help strangers stranded on the water-logged roads. Even the Indian Navy stepped in today with a helping hand to commuters stranded in the rain by offering snacks, opening community kitchens and food counters at various locations in the megapolis. A few pictures of the Navy officers distributing snacks and tea to people outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station have emerged on social media. Take a look at the images here.

Narrating his experience in the torrential rains, an Indian Navy commander told ANI, “Provided food to about 1000 people in morning. 700-800 being served now. Prepared for more to help people stranded in rains.” Check out the tweet here.

Not just the Indian Navy, but a few gurudwaras also lent a hand to many residents. Dadar Sikh Gurudwara served food and provided shelter all night to Mumbaikars. Sikhs also sent food to Dadar railway station and Tata Hospital. Take a look at the update here.

In a state of turmoil, people came to each other’s rescue and Twitter became a bridge between the helpless and the ones who were less affected. Sharing forecasts, traffic updates, train schedules, carpooling and lodging options Mumbaikars coordinated with each other on social media.

Here’s how Tweeple united for their struggle against the heavy rains.

The government handles of railways, metro and police also kept people well informed.

Slowly, life in Mumbai is resuming normalcy after rains subsided and one could occasionally see a spot without dark clouds in the sky. Hundreds of stranded commuters headed home as the train services partially resumed on August 30.

