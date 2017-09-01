Amul celebrates ‘spirit of Mumbai’ with this beautiful cartoon on deluge

The dairy brand in its latest topical focused on Mumbai deluge and subsequent flooding and how people offered food to those in need. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) The dairy brand in its latest topical focused on Mumbai deluge and subsequent flooding and how people offered food to those in need. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

Mumbai experienced severe flood on Tuesday, worst since 2005. With heavy rainfall, clogged drains and waters flooding railways tracks and roads, the city came to standstill. Hundreds of people were stranded for hours before they finally reached their homes. In a time of crisis, the city has always come together to help one another and this time was no different.

As water refuses to recede even past midnight, and officials trying their best to keep things in orders, citizens got together too to help the city stand back on its feet. From Indian Navy and gurudwara serving free meals to those stranded forming a human chain to rescue people from drowning, there were small such acts of kindness that reaffirmed our faith in humanity.

Celebrating such kind gestures in time of a natural calamity, Amul came up with a fitting cartoon to honour the spirit of Mumbai and its people. The dairy brand in its latest topical focused on Mumbai deluge and subsequent flooding and how people offered food to those in need.

With a caption, “Barsaathi haath badhaana”, the cartoon beautifully captures the sentiment of the people coming out to support each other. The cartoon shows Amul girl and others serving food, very similar to the images we saw earlier this week. With a tagline, “Amul — Feeds the spirit of Mumbai”, it’s apt tribute to all those kind hearted souls who came out to help.

People on the Twitter praised the Mumbaikars for their spirit. They also loved the cartoon and one user even called it “Thundering Ad!”.

