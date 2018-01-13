Supreme Crisis

Mumbai Police posted a CAT video, and it teaches a brilliant lesson on TRAFFIC discipline

While the general notion of policemen is that of men in uniform with grim faces that mean business, Mumbai Police have been educating about law and order on the Internet with a pinch of salt and equal parts of humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2018 7:30 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police funny tweets, Mumbai Police decided to teach traffic rules to their followers in a sassy way. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
If there is anything that binds people on the Internet, then it is pop culture references and memes. We all love it when our friends tag us in the set of Game of Thrones and F.R.I.E.N.D.S memes. But, do you know who else loves it? Well, the Mumbai Police Twitter admin. Ever since Mumbai Police joined Twitter, they have taken to share several important traffic and security issues in a sassy way on the networking website.

However, the Mumbai Police shared a video of a little cat. No, it wasn't posted by mistake. In fact, the 1.08-minute clip had a road-crossing lesson hidden inside. Here is the tweet:

The valid point grabbed a lot of attention on social media, and people appreciated the post. But, some of them had a difference of opinion too. Many took to Twitter to share how the general public are suffering due to the negligence of the traffic police. Here is what Netizens had to say.

 

It seems both authorities and people need to work together and make roads safer for pedestrians.

