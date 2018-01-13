Mumbai Police posted a CAT video, and it teaches a brilliant lesson on TRAFFIC discipline

Mumbai Police decided to teach traffic rules to their followers in a sassy way. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police decided to teach traffic rules to their followers in a sassy way. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

If there is anything that binds people on the Internet, then it is pop culture references and memes. We all love it when our friends tag us in the set of Game of Thrones and F.R.I.E.N.D.S memes. But, do you know who else loves it? Well, the Mumbai Police Twitter admin. Ever since Mumbai Police joined Twitter, they have taken to share several important traffic and security issues in a sassy way on the networking website.

While the general notion of policemen is that of men in uniform with grim faces that mean business, Mumbai Police have been educating about law and order on the Internet with a pinch of salt and equal parts of humour. However, the Mumbai Police shared a video of a little cat. No, it wasn’t posted by mistake. In fact, the 1.08-minute clip had a road-crossing lesson hidden inside. Here is the tweet:

The valid point grabbed a lot of attention on social media, and people appreciated the post. But, some of them had a difference of opinion too. Many took to Twitter to share how the general public are suffering due to the negligence of the traffic police. Here is what Netizens had to say.

Animals knows the rules …

Why our humble people struggle to avoid rule.. — Eknath (@eknath1811) January 13, 2018

Even animal of western countries follow the traffic rules. Nice video. Need to take lesson and follow. — chetan (@chetanpatil2707) January 13, 2018

Ther are no Zebra crossings in Mumbai. — R.S.F.A. (@Mr_RSFA) January 13, 2018

Too bad this isn’t the IQ of the Average Indian. — Rajiv Shah (@RajivSh21056223) January 13, 2018

This is Makwana road junction on Andheri Kurla road at Marol. Pls advise how to cross this junction. Can you ensure proper signals and zebra crossing at this junction. This is a nightmare for pedestrians. Cc @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/wLn8mtEmX1 — VinayakKhadye (@VinayakKhadye) January 12, 2018

Sharing taxis not obeying signals and drive on wrong side when other vehicles are on hault. Pedestrian needs to b lucky to cross the road. At Alankar Cinema. Please take some action. — Amit Prajapati (@amitprajapaati) January 13, 2018

first install signals at Majiwada junction, Thane – one of the most important road — Jinkesh Jain (@jain_jinkesh) January 12, 2018

Wat about this?? This is the situation daily on

the road connecting Veera Deasi Road in Andheri (W) & Jogeshwari S V Road. When there is a congestion towards the S V Road, many people drive in the wrong way. Not only 2wheelers, but also 4 wheelers & Auto. This is Wat we face. pic.twitter.com/NXJAof2Zz8 — Apurva (@Apurva28134153) January 12, 2018

Dear Sir, come and visit Saaki Naaka once. There are no rules for pedestrians in our country. They will cross road whether it’s green or red (for vehicles). You have to stop if you are driving a vehicle. — Abhishek Chetty (@abhishek24) January 13, 2018

The police vehicles themselves dont follow rules how can u expect commoners to do this🙏🏻 — Deepesh Jain (@MaheedeepJain) January 13, 2018

In India motorist drive even faster on pedestrian crossing to beat the signal, heavy fines should be levied on law breakers. — Surendra (@surensadwelkar) January 13, 2018

It seems both authorities and people need to work together and make roads safer for pedestrians.

