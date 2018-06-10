Mumbai Police use ‘Kurkure lock’ meme to make a strong point about passwords

Proving how they are never the one to lag behind, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team’s latest tweet about the frail latch is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) Proving how they are never the one to lag behind, Mumbai Police’s Twitter team’s latest tweet about the frail latch is on point. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

When it comes to keeping up with latest trends on social media, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. What suddenly grasps Netizens’ mind is often hard to gauge, especially when they turn something very simple and serious into funny. And never the one to lag behind is perhaps Mumbai Police’s social media team who put trendy memes and jokes into some serious perspective. After their socially responsible take ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ memes and ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest, the team is back joining another trend with ‘Kurkure latch/lock’ photo.

If you are an active member of the Twitterverse, by now you must have surely come across the photo of a door with a broken latch, affixed with a crispy, aka Kurkure. Tweeple are relating to the situation when they try to control or stop something but fail either because they really don’t want to stop it or put up a false pretence.

However, given to this team, they turned that viral photo into something meaningful to promote a message about online security and importance of having a strong password in the virtual world. Comparing the frail crispy snack as the password, they warned, “If this is your password, you are doomed.” Reminding Netizens that “passwords are not for mere consolation! They must ensure protection”, their tweet seemed a little inspired this time.

Passwords are not for mere consolation! They must ensure protection #OnlineSafety pic.twitter.com/Ne07mQLrSW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2018

Although the tweet got a thumbs up from Twitter followers, many users already used this photo to relate to weak passwords in the last few days. In case you missed out on this meme series used by the cops this time, here are some tweets that you can enjoy.

This is how having dahi before exams help us to gain good marks pic.twitter.com/J5cysSSzMq — KA®️AN (@Troller_talk) June 8, 2018

That’s how i control myself from not using twitter. pic.twitter.com/0zGIQZNrgE — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) June 7, 2018

Mummy 7 baje ke pehle ghar aa jaunga: pic.twitter.com/q0RCEd5AoC — Sanskari_stud🎃 (@sanskari_stud) June 6, 2018

i’ll follow a strict diet plan and reduce weight pic.twitter.com/3TPc505oeJ — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) June 6, 2018

Me trying to save this semester. pic.twitter.com/iG1x3FbfIE — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) June 6, 2018

When you set 123456789 as your wifi password pic.twitter.com/Wy5zX3aY04 — Anshul Mishra (@anshulmissra) June 6, 2018

WE HAVE CHANGED OUR PRIVACY POLICY pic.twitter.com/57d0HCBBGW — Divyanshu (@BreachingBad) June 5, 2018

Do you have a relatable caption for this photo? Tell us in comments below.

