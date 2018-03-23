Twitterati laud Mumbai Police for making 7-year-old cancer fighter’s dream come true

Presents Latest News

A 7-year-old cancer patient's dream of becoming a police inspector for a day was made true by the Mumbai Police, as they tweeted along with a picture showing him sitting on a chair wearing the police uniform and eating cake.

The last we checked, Mumbai Police’s uber cool Twitter team was doling out traffic lessons (and an e-challan) to Kunal Kemmu after a photo of him riding a bike without helmet started doing the rounds of the Internet. Showing just how one can have fun while they are busy maintaining the country’s law and order (no biggie!), Mumbai Police’s Twitter account is filled with savage digs and hilarious puns peppered with a good dose of pop culture references — all this while they are doing their job with dedication! But this time, it is their humane act that has got Twitter users talking, or should we say, looking for tissues because the tears wouldn’t stop!

The team seems to have gotten a new addition to the department in 7-year-old Arpit Mandal. Dressed completely in police uniform, Mandal was seen sitting on a chair and being fed cake by the officials of Mulund police station around him. A cancer patient, the young fighter’s dream of becoming a police inspector for a day was fulfilled by the Mumbai Police, as they tweeted along with the picture. “Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day,” reads the tweet.

Goes without saying, the act touched many, as they then shared on Twitter.

Truly touching, isn’t it?!

