Mumbai Police is back with filmy memes to teach some life lessons

You must have seen how Mumbai Police Twitter post funny tweets that are related popular Tv series. This time they have chosen famous Bollywood songs to teach some important life lessons.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 19, 2018 1:59 pm
mumbai police, Mumbai police twitter, Mumbai police funny tweets Check out the latest tweets of Mumbai Police and revisit your favourite Bollywood songs. (Source: Mumbai police/Twitter)
Mumbai police’s witty and filmy memes have won hearts on social media. Remember when they used ‘We were on a break’ reference from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Or the tweet to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan when he was taking selfies on the road with a fan?

While the general notion of policemen is that of men in uniform with grim faces who mean business, Mumbai Police has been serving law and order up on the Internet with humour. This time they have made people aware of various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for people’s safety.

They have made even the social awareness campaigns enjoyable.

