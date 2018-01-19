Mumbai Police is back with filmy memes to teach some life lessons

Check out the latest tweets of Mumbai Police and revisit your favourite Bollywood songs. (Source: Mumbai police/Twitter) Check out the latest tweets of Mumbai Police and revisit your favourite Bollywood songs. (Source: Mumbai police/Twitter)

Mumbai police’s witty and filmy memes have won hearts on social media. Remember when they used ‘We were on a break’ reference from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Or the tweet to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan when he was taking selfies on the road with a fan?

While the general notion of policemen is that of men in uniform with grim faces who mean business, Mumbai Police has been serving law and order up on the Internet with humour. This time they have made people aware of various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for people’s safety.

Section 336, Indian Penal Code: Act endangering life or personal safety of others #IfItWasntForReel pic.twitter.com/phJ10hDFsc — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 18, 2018

Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code lays down the punishment for obscene acts or words in public #IfItWasntForReel pic.twitter.com/YSuBHXBgUO — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 17, 2018

Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 is an Act of the Parliament Of India that prohibits a person to produce/manufacture/cultivate, possess, sell, purchase, transport, store, and/or consume any drug or psychotropic substance #IfItWasNotForReel pic.twitter.com/T5JA9k64hl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 16, 2018

They have made even the social awareness campaigns enjoyable.

