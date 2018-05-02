Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

The force continues to be strong with Mumbai Police’s meme-game on Twitter

The latest such 'PSA' to show up on Mumbai Police's Twitter feed is 'the evolution of humans'. It is rather interesting to see the Twitter team packing a powerful punch with these quirky out-of-the-box ideas as they also send out important messages in public interest, while at it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2018 5:33:44 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police memes, mumbai police funny, mumbai police latest tweets, mumbai police best tweets, mumbai police, Indian express, Indian express News Mumbai Police’s Twitter meme game, like always, is ‘lit’ this time as well.(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s Twitter feed, if said in the language millenial’s best understand, is ‘lit’. Inane number of pop culture references, memes and quirky one-liners — you name it, they have it! It is rather interesting to see the Twitter team packing a powerful punch with these quirky out-of-the-box ideas as they also send out important messages in public interest, while at it.

The latest such ‘PSA’ to show up on Mumbai Police’s Twitter feed is ‘the evolution of humans’. Unless you are not a meme junkie, chances are less that you would have come across a joke which shows the evolution of man from apes, only that the man is shown going back. Hilarious lines like “Go back, they are making Aadhaar mandatory.” or “Go back, we messed up big time.” are mostly found accompanying these pictures.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police cracks up Twitterati as they join the ‘If you don’t love me at…’ meme-fest

Giving it a Mumbai Police twist, they tweeted the picture with the words “Go back, we have a red signal.” written on it, along with the caption: “Over the years, we have evolved as a smarter specie. Let’s act like it and cross the road only when we see the green-walking-signal.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police is back with filmy memes to teach some life lessons

This is their tweet.

Here is how their latest tweet has got the Internet buzzing.

Got something to say about Mumbai Police’s class act that is its Twitter feed? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now