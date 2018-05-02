The force continues to be strong with Mumbai Police’s meme-game on Twitter

Mumbai Police’s Twitter meme game, like always, is ‘lit’ this time as well.(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police’s Twitter meme game, like always, is ‘lit’ this time as well.(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s Twitter feed, if said in the language millenial’s best understand, is ‘lit’. Inane number of pop culture references, memes and quirky one-liners — you name it, they have it! It is rather interesting to see the Twitter team packing a powerful punch with these quirky out-of-the-box ideas as they also send out important messages in public interest, while at it.

The latest such ‘PSA’ to show up on Mumbai Police’s Twitter feed is ‘the evolution of humans’. Unless you are not a meme junkie, chances are less that you would have come across a joke which shows the evolution of man from apes, only that the man is shown going back. Hilarious lines like “Go back, they are making Aadhaar mandatory.” or “Go back, we messed up big time.” are mostly found accompanying these pictures.

Giving it a Mumbai Police twist, they tweeted the picture with the words “Go back, we have a red signal.” written on it, along with the caption: “Over the years, we have evolved as a smarter specie. Let’s act like it and cross the road only when we see the green-walking-signal.”

This is their tweet.

Over the years, we have evolved as a smarter specie. Let’s act like it and cross the road only when we see the green-walking-signal #SafetyFirstpic.twitter.com/JN8ehJGy1L — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 2, 2018

Here is how their latest tweet has got the Internet buzzing.

A great message and PICTURE.

Please also tell the MOTORISTS that Pedestrians have a right of the way on ZEBRA crossing. — Madhup Thakur (@dremtee) May 2, 2018

Innovative 😂 — Chandler (@7surokasangam) May 2, 2018

@MumbaiPolice has the best kinda sense of humour! What a message with such act! Laugh!😁🤣 — Ankur @RCB #RCB (@candyankur) May 2, 2018

Got something to say about Mumbai Police’s class act that is its Twitter feed? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

