‘Witty’ Mumbai Police Twitter shows ‘softy’ side through a cute illustration on why seat belts are important

Mumbai Police’s Twitter team is known for thee quirky ways they come up with to send across a message of social importance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police’s Twitter team is known for thee quirky ways they come up with to send across a message of social importance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s Twitter team doing its best to enforce law and order through witty puns and impressive pop culture references is something that we have been seeing for quite some while now. Now, showing that the now popular social media team of Mumbai Police also has a mushy, cute side to it, two of its latest posts have given way to a lot of Twitter chatter, of late. A photo showing an adorable pupper sitting on the seat beside the driver’s, with his seat-belt tied up and in place, has been doing the rounds of the Internet.

My sister snapped me this, but I feel like it deserves to be seen by so many more 😭 pic.twitter.com/p5QqXgjVPt — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 21, 2018

Playing on it, along with a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip emphasising on how rules might be boring but are pretty useful to live a hassle-free life, Mumbai Police posted it along with the hashtag “Seatbelt, a friend for keeps #FriendsForLife”. The ultimate message was how a seat-belt is also the best friend of a man’s best friend.

These are the tweets.

Rules may be annoying but they often prevent mess! #RulesForAReason pic.twitter.com/vukSrMkqrR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2018

Given how Mumbai Police Twitter team has carved a niche for itself in terms of making e-governance more accessible and fun, these cute illustrations and comic-strip references only add to their popularity. Or at least, many on Twitter seem to think so.

Whoever is manning this account is an exceptional. #Respect — Jayesh Rangras (@JayeshRangras) March 25, 2018

What a cute and wonderful way to put across this message…realky liked it — Avijit Banerjee (@Avijit3k2) March 25, 2018

❤️ — Sarika Gangwal (@SarikaGangwal) March 25, 2018

Cuteness alert!

