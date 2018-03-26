‘Witty’ Mumbai Police Twitter shows ‘softy’ side through a cute illustration on why seat belts are important

Presents Latest News
Showing that the now popular Twitter team of Mumbai Police known for the witty puns and pop culture references it makes, also has a mushy, cute side to it, two of its latest posts have given way to a lot of social media chatter, of late.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 10:48 am
mumbai police, mumbai police Twitter, Mumbai Police tweets, Mumbai Police latest tweets, Mumbai Police Twitter team, who handlesMumbai Police social media, Who handles Mumbai Police Twitter, Mumbai Police latest updates, Indian Express, Indian Express News Mumbai Police’s Twitter team is known for thee quirky ways they come up with to send across a message of social importance. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s Twitter team doing its best to enforce law and order through witty puns and impressive pop culture references is something that we have been seeing for quite some while now. Now, showing that the now popular social media team of Mumbai Police also has a mushy, cute side to it, two of its latest posts have given way to a lot of Twitter chatter, of late. A photo showing an adorable pupper sitting on the seat beside the driver’s, with his seat-belt tied up and in place, has been doing the rounds of the Internet.

Playing on it, along with a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip emphasising on how rules might be boring but are pretty useful to live a hassle-free life, Mumbai Police posted it along with the hashtag “Seatbelt, a friend for keeps #FriendsForLife”. The ultimate message was how a seat-belt is also the best friend of a man’s best friend.

These are the tweets.

Given how Mumbai Police Twitter team has carved a niche for itself in terms of making e-governance more accessible and fun, these cute illustrations and comic-strip references only add to their popularity. Or at least, many on Twitter seem to think so.

Cuteness alert!

