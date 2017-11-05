Latest News

Twitterati give thumbs up to Mumbai Police for its perfect ‘Stranger Things’ references

Mumbai Police made a classic 'Stranger Things' reference to reassure us of their responsibility. Reiterating the fact that they are always up of duty to ensure our safety, they posted a gif of the famous 'promise' scene from season one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 5, 2017 6:16 pm
mumbai police, stranger things, stanger things 2, stranger things promise scene, stranger things pure fuel, stanger things mumbai police, mumbai police twitter feed, indian express Ever since the hit Neflix show announced its second season, Mumbai Police has been sharing Stranger Things memes and gifs to make important points.
The social media managers of Mumbai Police are always on a roll with their hilarious and punny tweets to make sure that the public is paying attention to important issues. And when it comes to using trendy and hit sitcom references, they don’t have a better competition. And as the ‘Stanger Things’, Season 2 is back, the team is keeping its followers busy with memes and gifs of Eleven and his friends.

And not always, the cops are reminding us of our duties. This time they made a classic ‘Stranger Things’ reference to reassure us of their responsibility. Reiterating the fact that they are always up for duty to ensure our safety, they posted a gif of the famous ‘promise’ scene from season one. Remember the scene when Eleven and Mike decide to keep a secret and make a promise — something that can never be broken? Yes, using the apt sequence, the Mumbai Police has promised, “Mumbai, We will never break this rule of our ‘Party’ ! The promise of your safety!”

Fans were thrilled to see the reference and couldn’t stop thanking them and lauding them for the reference.

But this is not the first time, in the recent past when they have encashed on people’s love for the Netflix thriller drama. If you’ve watched the show you’ll know how difficult ‘pure fuel’ can be. Well, taking a leaf out of show’s hit punch, the tried warn everyone about drunk-driving, and it too got a green signal from the followers.

Here’s what people had to say:

And even before the second season premiered, the cops used hit scenes from the show to make a good point against peer pressure and bullying. After F.R.I.E.N.D.S, it seems the team is a die-heart buff of Stranger Things show.

