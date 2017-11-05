Twitterati give thumbs up to Mumbai Police for its perfect ‘Stranger Things’ references

Ever since the hit Neflix show announced its second season, Mumbai Police has been sharing Stranger Things memes and gifs to make important points. Ever since the hit Neflix show announced its second season, Mumbai Police has been sharing Stranger Things memes and gifs to make important points.

The social media managers of Mumbai Police are always on a roll with their hilarious and punny tweets to make sure that the public is paying attention to important issues. And when it comes to using trendy and hit sitcom references, they don’t have a better competition. And as the ‘Stanger Things’, Season 2 is back, the team is keeping its followers busy with memes and gifs of Eleven and his friends.

And not always, the cops are reminding us of our duties. This time they made a classic ‘Stranger Things’ reference to reassure us of their responsibility. Reiterating the fact that they are always up for duty to ensure our safety, they posted a gif of the famous ‘promise’ scene from season one. Remember the scene when Eleven and Mike decide to keep a secret and make a promise — something that can never be broken? Yes, using the apt sequence, the Mumbai Police has promised, “Mumbai, We will never break this rule of our ‘Party’ ! The promise of your safety!”

Mumbai, We will never break this rule of our ‘Party’ ! The promise of your safety! pic.twitter.com/WWTvBYPYkA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 5, 2017

Fans were thrilled to see the reference and couldn’t stop thanking them and lauding them for the reference.

As much creepy 011 is, everyone does like her for sure!! #MumbaiPolice #AamchiMumbai — Ronak Gandhi (@ronakpg) November 5, 2017

You are the best @MumbaiPolice thank u for protecting us 👍 by working 24/7 for us 😇 — Nikhil Nick Gautam (@nickgautam777) November 5, 2017

The world may seem upside down at times. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for protecting us from these Stranger Things. — Prosenjit B (@UnrealProsenjit) November 5, 2017

Great. Best Wishes — A K Doda (@AKDoda1) November 5, 2017

But this is not the first time, in the recent past when they have encashed on people’s love for the Netflix thriller drama. If you’ve watched the show you’ll know how difficult ‘pure fuel’ can be. Well, taking a leaf out of show’s hit punch, the tried warn everyone about drunk-driving, and it too got a green signal from the followers.

#StrangerThings can happen if you try driving your car with this ‘Pure Fuel’ #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/yWeceTfWAt — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2017

Here’s what people had to say:

Pure Swag by Mumbai Police 🤙

Spread among your friends who do save a life. #DontDrinkAndDrive — Neeraj Varma (@neerajchelseafc) November 3, 2017

Green hai cabbage Mumbai police savage 😁 — Tanmay Shah (@tjsrockstar) November 4, 2017

Whoever is managing ur Twitter handle is doin fab job. Cool tweets. Keep em coming @MumbaiPolice — swapster (@swapnieljoshi) November 3, 2017

The person running this handle is way cool! Twitter game is on point! — DHARMAATMAA (@Dharmatma_Abhi) November 3, 2017

You rock guys👍 — Aniruddha , #295 & I (@AniruddhasT) November 3, 2017

And even before the second season premiered, the cops used hit scenes from the show to make a good point against peer pressure and bullying. After F.R.I.E.N.D.S, it seems the team is a die-heart buff of Stranger Things show.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd