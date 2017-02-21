When Mumbai Police gave a ‘fit’ting reply to Shobhaa De’s punny tweet

De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!” De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!”

When it comes to law enforcers like the Police, one should always proceed with caution. And if it is the Mumbai Police, who are the undoubted leader in the domain of social media, with punny teasers and power-pact one-liners in 140 characters, one should not take chances.

So, unsurprisingly when author Shobhaa De tried to take a dig at the cops, it gave a befitting reply. With a pinch of salt and a sarcastic smile, the social media handlers of the police team certainly know how to slay in style.

De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone, along with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!” The city witnessed great security today (February 21) owing to the BMC elections. What’s more, was that the picture was not that of a Mumbai Police official and was rightly pointed out.

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

The cops did not tolerate the body-shaming tweet and replied, “We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. http://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017

Moreover, it appears that the tweet was copied from someone else! As we know nothing ever goes missing online, so a Twitter user posted juxtaposed pics of both the tweets and posted tagging Mumbai Police.

.@MumbaiPolice you can forgive her for not being a responsible citizen but you should charge her for Copying others Tweet. pic.twitter.com/PjNUI1z5pA — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 21, 2017

Twitterati went slamming the writer even before the police had replied. Netizens criticised her for body-shaming and few called the tweet unwarranted for. But after the response by the cops, Twitterati went berserk. While most users lauded the law enforcement for ‘rightly’ teaching her a lesson, many try to dig out old tweets by De and urged the cops to ignore as it was only “attempted humour cum hallucinations.”

Kudos @MumbaiPolice for standing up for dignity!

Seems celebs look out for their own image but put down ors.

About time people called it out — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) February 21, 2017

.@MumbaiPolice Truely cool👍 & professional response to a 60year old juvenile graceless woman — Nitin Kapoor (@NitinKapoor2020) February 21, 2017

@MumbaiPolice well said but please forgive Shobha aunty ….its called attempted humour cum hallucinations as age sets in 😊 — Suresh Menon #Kaabil (@sureshnmenon) February 21, 2017

.@MumbaiPolice Sir/Ma’am if you think she is a responsible citizen, the joke is on you :-) pic.twitter.com/yMCbwQZ16E — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 21, 2017

responsible citizen @DeShobhaa ? Wow! you have some wicked sense of humour @MumbaiPolice — Dr.Bhooshan Shukla (@docbhooshan) February 21, 2017

Hats off to @MumbaiPolice for calling @DeShobhaa as responsible citizen !! — seema choudhary (@Seems3r) February 21, 2017

@MumbaiPolice ignore such page 3 personalities like @DeShobhaa. They are always desperately seeking attention and can stoop to any level — Dipen Kanabar (@dipenk1) February 21, 2017

.@DeShobhaa if body shaming is worthy of condemnation for women, men deserve the same. Gender equality needs advocates, not your puns😬👺 — IGotThis🤞👏🙏 (@jasuja) February 21, 2017

@DeShobhaa What a negativity Mrs De?If u don’t love residing in India have any one forcing u for?

U must apologise to Mumbai Police — lalbahadur yadav (@Lalbjp) February 21, 2017

