Trending News

When Mumbai Police gave a ‘fit’ting reply to Shobhaa De’s punny tweet

Many users felt the tweet was a way to seek attention.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 21, 2017 11:42 pm
shobhaa-de-mumbai-police-759 De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!”

When it comes to law enforcers like the Police, one should always proceed with caution. And if it is the Mumbai Police, who are the undoubted leader in the domain of social media, with punny teasers and power-pact one-liners in 140 characters, one should not take chances.

So, unsurprisingly when author Shobhaa De tried to take a dig at the cops, it gave a befitting reply. With a pinch of salt and a sarcastic smile, the social media handlers of the police team certainly know how to slay in style.

ALSO READ | Shobhaa De asks Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting and Twitterati give it back to her

De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone, along with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!” The city witnessed great security today (February 21) owing to the BMC elections. What’s more, was that the picture was not that of a Mumbai Police official and was rightly pointed out.

The cops did not tolerate the body-shaming tweet and replied, “We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”

Moreover, it appears that the tweet was copied from someone else! As we know nothing ever goes missing online, so a Twitter user posted juxtaposed pics of both the tweets and posted tagging Mumbai Police.

Twitterati went slamming the writer even before the police had replied. Netizens criticised her for body-shaming and few called the tweet unwarranted for. But after the response by the cops, Twitterati went berserk. While most users lauded the law enforcement for ‘rightly’ teaching her a lesson, many try to dig out old tweets by De and urged the cops to ignore as it was only “attempted humour cum hallucinations.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News