Mumbai Police is all game for Road Rash; but only to send a #SafetyFirst message

Time and again, Mumbai Police has doled out safety tips and posted socially relevant messages for Twitter users, but with a quirky twist. Doused in hilarious pop culture-inspired jokes and memes, their tweets have managed to create quite a stir on social media. Right from playing with Daisy Shah’s viral Race 3 dialogue to posting memes of popular series and superheroes, Mumbai Police has done it all to make people aware about traffic rules.

Recently, the Twitter handle posted another social message urging the citizens of Mumbai to avoid road rash on the streets as life doesn’t give a second chance. “Road rage in reality may lead to damages no amount of money can pay for, at any level in life #RoadSafety,” the tweet read. If you are a ’90s kid, you might be aware of the impact that this popular game had on people. Wasn’t it clever of the Mumbai Police to take a cue from the game?

No sooner did people see the name of the the video game, it brought back many memories and the safety message hit the right note on the micro-blogging site. Check out their tweet here.

Road rage in reality may lead to damages no amount of money can pay for, at any level in life #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/CcrE6xAP2t — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2018

This is not the first time that they posted something quirky. Mumbai Police recently posted their “favourite” playlist and said, “Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminals,” in a tweet.

Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminals pic.twitter.com/5F5Kx2NBEs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2018

Here are some of the reactions.

You can also add- for stalkers and eveteasers– Jahan Teri ye nazar hai

Meri Jaan mujhe khabar hai 😂😂😂😂 — HINA KHAN ERA🌙 (@iPGaur) May 31, 2018

@pranaypunamiya is this the lit stuff you were talking about? — 🌊 (@SanyameeP) May 31, 2018

Must say, there is still humour left in our country — Vibhor Agrawal (@VibhuAgrwl) May 31, 2018

And criminals be like “Catch me if you can” 😂 — Akhil Rauthan (@akhilrauthan) May 31, 2018

Super fun to read your Police updates, for a change. Awesome job guys!! Keep it up. Hope others emulate soon. — Amit Khanna (@Amit0925) May 31, 2018

Simply out of the box thinking . Salute — Ashwin (@yehdilkibaathai) May 31, 2018

What is your favourite advice by Mumbai Police on road safety? Let us know in the comments below.

