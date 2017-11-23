Mumbai Police’s reply to Varun Dhawan’s apology wins over people on social media

Mumbai Police replied to Varun Dhawan in their true inimitable style. (Source: File Photo) Mumbai Police replied to Varun Dhawan in their true inimitable style. (Source: File Photo)

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan got into trouble with the Mumbai Police after he obliged a fan with a selfie in the middle of a road. What followed was a challan being issued to the actor and a quick apology from him. While apologising, Dhawan also added that their “cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal”. Mumbai Police, who is known for being extremely proactive and witty on social media, responded to the actor’s apology in no time, in their usual inimitable style. Replying to Dhawan’s claim that the cars were not moving when the picture was clicked, they wrote that leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be “distracting” for others owing to the actor’s popularity.

Their reply won over people on social media, and while they are applauding this clever comeback, the word “galactic” has caught their attention. While one user wrote, ‘”Galactic coincidence”……Admire the person sitting behind this twitter handle’, another wrote that perhaps it is Shashi Tharoor who tweeted out the reply for them.

“Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit,” they replied.

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit http://t.co/jKqosfH6V3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Here are some of the reactions.

“Galactic coincidence”……Admire the person sitting behind this twitter handle — Vivek Kumar Singh (@_vksingh_) November 23, 2017

Must be following @ShashiTharoor closely — PulpendiCulal (@4thusername) November 23, 2017

The guy handling this account totally need a raise.🤘 — Mayur patil (@mayurofficial) November 23, 2017

Who runs this handle? Quite a reply. — Rajat Mittal (@iRajatM) November 23, 2017

Galactic coincidence 😎 😂The Twitter team deserves a raise👏👏👏 On a lighter note, Ye sab Dilwale/ Judwaa Jaisi movies ke liye challan hey ! @Varun_dvn — Sumer More (@Sumer_More) November 23, 2017

That tweets proves, mumbai police now have very competent, really educated ppl in their office. Bravo 👏👏👏 — Thoko shaan se (@RaviPandit87) November 23, 2017

The person handling this Twitter account needs a promotion pic.twitter.com/rMn1f6atvj — Azka Shaikh (@azkashaikh94) November 23, 2017

Seems this twitter handle is managed by Shashi Tharoor 😜 — B@nd!$h Vor@ (@BandishVora) November 23, 2017

A witty and pointed response! Touché!😊 — Devang Vyas (@devanghvyas) November 23, 2017

am a fan 😂😂😂 “galactic coincidence”😂😂 — neha raina (@indian26R) November 23, 2017

Superb @MumbaiPolice twitter handle authority. “Galactic Coincidence” WOW! I think I will increase my vocabulary if I closely follow you. 👏👏 — Sharan Nanavati (@sharannanavati) November 23, 2017

Lol..”galactic coincidence” indeed!! Lol…I like the person behind the handle..quite a sense of humor not usually expected from Law enforcement !! Great conversation this..also admirable that @Varun_dvn took this in the right spirit !! — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) November 23, 2017

