Top Stories

Mumbai Police’s reply to Varun Dhawan’s apology wins over people on social media

Mumbai Police had issued an E-Challan to actor varun Dhawan for clicking selfie with a fan in the middle of the word. While the actor quickly apologised, it is Mumbai Police's response to it that has really impressed netizens on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 6:00 pm
varun dhawan, varun dhawan mumbai police, mumbai police challan to varun dhawan, mumbai police reply to varun dhawan, mumbai police varun dhawan on twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Mumbai Police replied to Varun Dhawan in their true inimitable style. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan got into trouble with the Mumbai Police after he obliged a fan with a selfie in the middle of a road. What followed was a challan being issued to the actor and a quick apology from him. While apologising, Dhawan also added that their “cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal”.  Mumbai Police, who is known for being extremely proactive and witty on social media, responded to the actor’s apology in no time, in their usual inimitable style. Replying to Dhawan’s claim that the cars were not moving when the picture was clicked, they wrote that leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be “distracting” for others owing to the actor’s popularity.

Their reply won over people on social media, and while they are applauding this clever comeback, the word “galactic” has caught their attention. While one user wrote, ‘”Galactic coincidence”……Admire the person sitting behind this twitter handle’, another wrote that perhaps it is Shashi Tharoor who tweeted out the reply for them.

“Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit,” they replied.

Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 23: Latest News