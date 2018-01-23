Latest News

Mumbai Police’s quirky ways of saying ‘No phones will driving’ has got Twitter users to sit up and notice

Mumbai Police's Twitter handling team is using the hashtag #DontAppAndDrive to emphasise on the obvious — "Don't use your phones to check messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 11:48 am
mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police tweets, mumbai police twitter, umbai police viral twitter, mumbai police viral tweets, mumbai police on Twitter, Mumbai police tweets Instagram WhatsApp, indian express, indian express news Mumbai Police’s Twitter team seems to have upped its social media game and now seems set on using hashtags to get people’s attention(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter, File Photo)
Mumbai Police has, time and again, proven that when it comes to issuing warnings and maintaining law, peace and order, nobody can be as sassy as its Twitter handle team. Over time, with its impressive pop-culture and Bollywood references, the Twitter team has come to be one of the favourite change-makers on social media, as Twitter users have themselves pointed out at times. Interestingly, the team seems to have upped its social media game and now seems set on using hashtags to get people’s attention. While recently, it was a set of interesting Bollywood posters with the hashtag #IfItWasntForReel that Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle engaged people with, now they are using the hashtag #DontAppAndDrive to emphasise on the obvious — “Don’t use your phones to check messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.”

Here are the latest tweets that has garnered people’s attention on Twitter.

Here is how most people have reacted to the tweets. Notice the incredible pun on WhatsApp’s ‘last seen’ one Twitter user attempted.

