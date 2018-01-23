Mumbai Police’s quirky ways of saying ‘No phones will driving’ has got Twitter users to sit up and notice

Mumbai Police’s Twitter team seems to have upped its social media game and now seems set on using hashtags to get people’s attention(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter, File Photo) Mumbai Police’s Twitter team seems to have upped its social media game and now seems set on using hashtags to get people’s attention(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter, File Photo)

Mumbai Police has, time and again, proven that when it comes to issuing warnings and maintaining law, peace and order, nobody can be as sassy as its Twitter handle team. Over time, with its impressive pop-culture and Bollywood references, the Twitter team has come to be one of the favourite change-makers on social media, as Twitter users have themselves pointed out at times. Interestingly, the team seems to have upped its social media game and now seems set on using hashtags to get people’s attention. While recently, it was a set of interesting Bollywood posters with the hashtag #IfItWasntForReel that Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle engaged people with, now they are using the hashtag #DontAppAndDrive to emphasise on the obvious — “Don’t use your phones to check messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.”

Here are the latest tweets that has garnered people’s attention on Twitter.

Be a story teller on your handle later, not someone whose stories will be told later #DontAppAndDrivepic.twitter.com/XF5ij8GUrH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 23, 2018

Don’t let your ‘last seen’ in the virtual world be the last time your loved ones see you in the real world #DontAppAndDrive pic.twitter.com/K5MHhhaNMC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 22, 2018

Here is how most people have reacted to the tweets. Notice the incredible pun on WhatsApp’s ‘last seen’ one Twitter user attempted.

This is spot on!! Thanks for being relevant! #MumbaiPoliceIsHipster 🙌🏼 — Nabh (@GroovyGyani) January 23, 2018

or don’t make it to ‘laash seen’ — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) January 22, 2018

Awesome creativity. This handle has tweeted some cool creative awarenesa messages👍 — Bhushan Patil (@BhushanPatill) January 22, 2018

This slogan gets Thumbs up! — Queeni Meghani (@queenimeghani) January 22, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd